The DOJ Magic Trick

For the first time, the US Justice Department has confirmed that they had taken possession of Hunter Biden's laptop from a computer shop.

For the first time, the US Justice Department has confirmed that they had taken possession of Hunter Biden's laptop from a computer shop. New filings in an ongoing case against the US president’s son confirm that Hunter’s laptop is indeed real, and that the Justice Department knew as such.Miranda Devine, a reporter for a New York news outlet, says that the Bidens as well as the Justice Department were fully aware that the laptop belonged to Hunter, and that they were able to match the contents on the laptop to content stored on the cloud under his account.When the contents of Hunter’s laptop first made their way to the New York news outlet in the fall of 2020, US President Joe Biden and his supporters claimed it was the act of a Russian disinformation campaign, and social media companies subsequently blocked or suppressed access to the article.The recent filings by special counsel David Weiss showcase other embarrassing details related to Hunter, including a text message that Hunter allegedly sent within 48 hours after purchasing his (allegedly illegal) firearm in which he said he was “meeting a drug dealer,” “smoking crack,” and sleeping in a car. And according to the report, the filing also alleged that cocaine had been found “on the pouch” of where Hunter had stored his firearm.

