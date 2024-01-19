https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/us-candidates-calling-for-more-war-spending-will-lose-in-november---former-virginia-senator-1116277555.html

US Candidates Calling for More War Spending Will Lose in November - Former Virginia Senator

US Candidates Calling for More War Spending Will Lose in November - Former Virginia Senator

US presidential candidates who want more money to be spent on wars will lose in the upcoming elections in November, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

2024-01-19T21:40+0000

2024-01-19T21:40+0000

2024-01-19T21:40+0000

americas

2024 us presidential election

us presidential campaign

presidential elections

presidential hopeful

presidential race

presidential candidate

ukraine

us

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116061941_0:218:2922:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_72985d2aaec72102559ed586c28118b9.jpg

"Americans are tired of war," Black stated. "Candidates who want more war spending will lose votes in November." When asked about the US public and the government's support for Ukraine, Black said, "For the time being, funds for Ukraine are going nowhere. There's a general recognition that Ukraine will not win the war. In order to keep the cash flowing, Biden is considering giving to Ukraine those funds belonging to Russia that were deposited in Western banks," he explained. "I don't know what allows U.S. banks to give away deposits to third parties, but most people would call that grand theft.” US Congress and Biden administration officials have negotiated for weeks to reach a deal on supplemental funds to provide the White House with more than $106 billion in extra funds for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities, including US border security. Republican lawmakers have made it clear they will only support Biden's supplemental request if it includes meaningful policy changes to stop the influx of migrants arriving at the US southern border. US House Speaker Mike Johnson, after attending the meeting with Biden, told reporters that the US status quo on Ukraine is unacceptable. Johnson stressed that Congress needs a clearer explanation from the Biden administration about its strategy in Ukraine, the endgame, and accountability for US funds, adding that US border security must be the top priority.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/johnson-throws-cold-water-on-ukraine-funding-prioritizing-border-security-1116239901.html

americas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine, presidential hopeful, presidential candidate, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections