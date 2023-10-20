https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/white-house-asks-congress-for-106bln-to-support-ukraine-israel-us-border-other-matters-1114364008.html

White House Asks Congress for $106Bln to Support Ukraine, Israel, US Border, Other Matters

US President Joe Biden is asking Congress for nearly $106 billion in extra funding to provide further support to Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific region, as well as to fund operations on the US southern border, the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a document provided to Sputnik on Friday.

The supplemental package includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, half of which is to provide Kiev with weapons and replenish US military stocks, White House said. Moreover, $14.3 billion is for Israel, which includes $10.6 billion for security assistance such as air and missile defense support, industrial base investments and replenishment of US weapons stocks, according to the document. There's also a request of $6.4 billion to fund operations on the US southern border, $2 billion for Indo-Pacific security assistance, and another $2 billion to counter China's financing in developing countries, the White House said.

