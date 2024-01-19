https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/us-drone-crashes-near-iraqi-balad-airbase-recovered-by-iraqi-security-forces--1116277836.html

US Drone Crashes Near Iraqi Balad Airbase, Recovered by Iraqi Security Forces

US Drone Crashes Near Iraqi Balad Airbase, Recovered by Iraqi Security Forces

A US drone crashed near Iraqi Balad airbase, the Iraq Security Forces have recovered it, a US Defense Department official told Sputnik.

2024-01-19T21:34+0000

2024-01-19T21:34+0000

2024-01-19T21:34+0000

military

us

us drone

drone warfare

iraq

airbase

mq-9 reaper drone

mq-9 reaper

pentagon

us department of defense (dod)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116277679_0:240:3077:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_023edea78bd9b470934372a1fd9b03b3.jpg

Media reported, citing Iraqi Security Forces, that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down by militants in Iraq.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/more-us-troops-suffer-brain-injuries-as-militias-ramp-up-attacks-on-bases-in-iraq-syria-1114793801.html

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us drone, drone warfare, us-iraq war, iraqi militants, unmanned aerial vehicle, mq-9 reaper drone, mq-9 reaper, drone, iraqi airbase