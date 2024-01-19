https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/us-drone-crashes-near-iraqi-balad-airbase-recovered-by-iraqi-security-forces--1116277836.html
US Drone Crashes Near Iraqi Balad Airbase, Recovered by Iraqi Security Forces
US Drone Crashes Near Iraqi Balad Airbase, Recovered by Iraqi Security Forces
A US drone crashed near Iraqi Balad airbase, the Iraq Security Forces have recovered it, a US Defense Department official told Sputnik.
Media reported, citing Iraqi Security Forces, that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down by militants in Iraq.
US Drone Crashes Near Iraqi Balad Airbase, Recovered by Iraqi Security Forces
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US drone crashed near Iraqi Balad airbase, the Iraq Security Forces have recovered it, a US Defense Department official told Sputnik.
"At 7:20 p.m. (Iraq time), a US UAV [drone] crashed near Balad airbase, Iraq," the official said on Friday. "Iraqi Security Forces recovered the aircraft. There were no injuries reported. An investigation of the cause of the crash is underway."
Media reported, citing Iraqi Security Forces, that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down by militants in Iraq.
