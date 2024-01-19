International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/us-forces-conduct-new-strikes-on-houthi-missile-launchers-in-yemen-1116276942.html
US Forces Conduct New Strikes on Houthi Missile Launchers in Yemen
US Forces Conduct New Strikes on Houthi Missile Launchers in Yemen
The US military conducted new strikes against Houthi missile launchers in Yemen on Friday morning in response to attacks against commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
2024-01-19T20:41+0000
2024-01-19T20:41+0000
military
us
red sea
john kirby
yemen
houthi
airstrike
yemen airstrike
us department of defense (dod)
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116276781_0:119:3071:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e324479c1a3950f6d1a2fccfe0ffba23.jpg
"This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen," Kirby said during a press briefing. "This is the fourth preemptive action that the US military has taken in the past week against Houthi missile launchers that were ready to launch attacks, in this case anti-ship missiles."
red sea
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116276781_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_475bd13a6366a0b4004b62898b3a4975.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, white house, john kirby
us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, white house, john kirby

US Forces Conduct New Strikes on Houthi Missile Launchers in Yemen

20:41 GMT 19.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / SAMUEL CORUMA F/A-18E Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron 87 lands on the flight deck of the USS Gerald Ford in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the US on October 6, 2022
A F/A-18E Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron 87 lands on the flight deck of the USS Gerald Ford in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the US on October 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / SAMUEL CORUM
Subscribe
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted new strikes against Houthi missile launchers in Yemen on Friday morning in response to attacks against commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
"This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen," Kirby said during a press briefing. "This is the fourth preemptive action that the US military has taken in the past week against Houthi missile launchers that were ready to launch attacks, in this case anti-ship missiles."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала