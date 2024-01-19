https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/us-forces-conduct-new-strikes-on-houthi-missile-launchers-in-yemen-1116276942.html

US Forces Conduct New Strikes on Houthi Missile Launchers in Yemen

The US military conducted new strikes against Houthi missile launchers in Yemen on Friday morning in response to attacks against commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen," Kirby said during a press briefing. "This is the fourth preemptive action that the US military has taken in the past week against Houthi missile launchers that were ready to launch attacks, in this case anti-ship missiles."

