https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/us-forces-conduct-new-strikes-on-houthi-missile-launchers-in-yemen-1116276942.html
US Forces Conduct New Strikes on Houthi Missile Launchers in Yemen
US Forces Conduct New Strikes on Houthi Missile Launchers in Yemen
The US military conducted new strikes against Houthi missile launchers in Yemen on Friday morning in response to attacks against commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
2024-01-19T20:41+0000
2024-01-19T20:41+0000
2024-01-19T20:41+0000
military
us
red sea
john kirby
yemen
houthi
airstrike
yemen airstrike
us department of defense (dod)
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116276781_0:119:3071:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e324479c1a3950f6d1a2fccfe0ffba23.jpg
"This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen," Kirby said during a press briefing. "This is the fourth preemptive action that the US military has taken in the past week against Houthi missile launchers that were ready to launch attacks, in this case anti-ship missiles."
red sea
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116276781_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_475bd13a6366a0b4004b62898b3a4975.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, white house, john kirby
us strikes, us-yemen war, strikes against houthis, us, us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, white house, john kirby
US Forces Conduct New Strikes on Houthi Missile Launchers in Yemen
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted new strikes against Houthi missile launchers in Yemen on Friday morning in response to attacks against commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.