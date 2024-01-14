https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-expects-houthis-to-stop-attacks-on-ships-after-its-strikes-on-yemen---white-house-1116165490.html

US Expects Houthis to Stop Attacks on Ships After Its Strikes on Yemen - White House

US Expects Houthis to Stop Attacks on Ships After Its Strikes on Yemen - White House

The United States believes its strikes on positions of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control northern Yemen, were effective, and may make the Shia movement stop attacking ships in the Red Sea, US National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Sunday.

2024-01-14T19:00+0000

2024-01-14T19:00+0000

2024-01-14T19:00+0000

americas

john kirby

israel

yemen

red sea

houthis

white house

us

red sea crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082272877_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aaebc083b3f39c64a8669e1c5e912eed.jpg

"We think we had a good effect, we’ll see what happens. The Houthis have a choice to make here now, and the right choice is to stop these reckless attacks," Kirby said in an interview with the CBS News. He also said that Houthi attacks on sea transport "have nothing to do with Israel," as an alleged Panamanian-flagged ship with Russian oil on board was attacked by the rebels on Saturday. Kirby also mentioned that the two missing Navy SEALs who fell overboard in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia on Thursday had still not been located. Earlier in the day, a military source told Sputnik that the US and UK military had launched another series of airstrikes on the Houthi positions. In November, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip. In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.

americas

israel

yemen

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us strikes on yemen, us strikes on houthis, red sea, red sea crisis, white house, john kirby