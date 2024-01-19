International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/us-lunar-lander-peregrine-terminates-unsuccessful-moon-mission-1116264246.html
US Lunar Lander Peregrine Terminates Unsuccessful Moon Mission
US Lunar Lander Peregrine Terminates Unsuccessful Moon Mission
US lunar lander Peregrine has ended its operation following post-launch problems and failing to make a soft landing on the lunar surface as planned, the Astrobotic Company announced on Friday.
2024-01-19T07:35+0000
2024-01-19T07:36+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
nasa
artemis
moon mission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116264341_0:89:3325:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd4779e7d67510b07ba8d3bb5fe72d8.jpg
On January 8, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan booster carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander was launched on schedule from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida."As expected, Astrobotic lost telemetry with the Peregrine spacecraft at around 3:50 p.m. EST [20:50, GMT]. While this indicates the vehicle completed its controlled re-entry over open water in the South Pacific at 4:04 p.m. EST, we await independent confirmation from government entities," the company wrote on X. The Peregrine lander was scheduled to touch down on the Moon on February 23 carrying NASA scientific equipment and other cargo, including people's DNA to be symbolically buried on the Moon. Due to an emergency situation, the spacecraft's lunar landing was canceled and the company decided to end the mission with a controlled insertion of the probe into the Earth's atmosphere. Peregrine was part of NASA efforts to return the United States to the Moon within the Artemis program. Astrobotic's contract with NASA for its development was estimated at $108 million. Apart from Peregrine, the company is building another, more capacious Griffin lander, also under a contract with NASA. It is expected to be launched to the Earth’s satellite at the end of this year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/us-must-win-space-to-win-wars-says-us-general-1115529786.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116264341_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9ce6280f48e8f96e5e994a54152b85a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us lunar program, peregrine lunar lander, astrobotics, moon race
us lunar program, peregrine lunar lander, astrobotics, moon race

US Lunar Lander Peregrine Terminates Unsuccessful Moon Mission

07:35 GMT 19.01.2024 (Updated: 07:36 GMT 19.01.2024)
© GREGG NEWTONRocket with Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander lifts off
Rocket with Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander lifts off - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
© GREGG NEWTON
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US lunar lander Peregrine has ended its operation following post-launch problems and failing to make a soft landing on the lunar surface as planned, the Astrobotic Company announced on Friday.
On January 8, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan booster carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander was launched on schedule from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
"As expected, Astrobotic lost telemetry with the Peregrine spacecraft at around 3:50 p.m. EST [20:50, GMT]. While this indicates the vehicle completed its controlled re-entry over open water in the South Pacific at 4:04 p.m. EST, we await independent confirmation from government entities," the company wrote on X.
In this photo released by the US Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the US Air Force to the US Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
Military
US Must Win Space to Win Wars, Says US General
12 December 2023, 03:12 GMT
The Peregrine lander was scheduled to touch down on the Moon on February 23 carrying NASA scientific equipment and other cargo, including people's DNA to be symbolically buried on the Moon.
Due to an emergency situation, the spacecraft's lunar landing was canceled and the company decided to end the mission with a controlled insertion of the probe into the Earth's atmosphere.
Peregrine was part of NASA efforts to return the United States to the Moon within the Artemis program. Astrobotic's contract with NASA for its development was estimated at $108 million. Apart from Peregrine, the company is building another, more capacious Griffin lander, also under a contract with NASA. It is expected to be launched to the Earth’s satellite at the end of this year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала