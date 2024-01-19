https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/us-rates-could-still-rise-if-inflation-surprises-to-the-upside---feds-goolsbee-1116276266.html
US Rates Could Still Rise If Inflation Surprises To The Upside - Fed’s Goolsbee
US Rates Could Still Rise If Inflation Surprises To The Upside - Fed’s Goolsbee
US interest rates could still rise despite overwhelming market expectations for a cut this year, with a senior Federal Reserve official cautioning on Friday that stubborn inflation could tip the balance the other way.
2024-01-19T18:40+0000
2024-01-19T18:40+0000
2024-01-19T18:40+0000
economy
us
austan goolsbee
jerome powell
chicago
federal reserve
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116275986_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_ceb4350f69e0dcb752475eff89154a57.jpg
"If inflation progress reverses, [it] could merit rate hikes," Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Fed, said in an interview with CNN. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is planning to cut interest rates in the coming months, for the first time in more than four years, if it can get US inflation back to its target of 2% a year. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, stood at 3.1% in November. It was at a four-decade high of 9.1% some 18 months ago as trillions of federal relief spending over the coronavirus pandemic combined with supply chain breakdowns to send prices soaring. The Fed responded to the runaway inflation pressure by raising interest rates 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023. The central bank’s chairman, Jerome Powell, said in December that those rate hikes had brought the Fed "very far" in its fight against inflation. But he also cautioned that it may take longer than anticipated for rate cuts to begin, given the continued presence of inflationary pressures in the financial system. The Fed’s next decision on rates would be January 31. In his speech, Goolsbee reinforced the central bank’s stance that markets should be focusing on economic data for any cue on interest rates. "We need to see more progress on housing inflation," he singled out soaring home prices as one area of concern for the Fed. US home prices hit all-time highs for a ninth month in a row in October amid chronic short supply of houses and rising interest rates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/us-economy-to-face-challenges-ahead-of-2024-elections--report--1116041416.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/federal-reserve-leaves-us-interest-rates-unchanged-sets-stage-for-three-cuts-in-2024-1115562441.html
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116275986_57:0:968:683_1920x0_80_0_0_a4875ff0c1eb6860b5f5c808b32bbbcf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us dollar, usd rates, dollar inflation, is dollar at risk, the fed on inflation, inflation in us, inflation in america, what is the inflation rate in us, current inflation rate in us
us dollar, usd rates, dollar inflation, is dollar at risk, the fed on inflation, inflation in us, inflation in america, what is the inflation rate in us, current inflation rate in us
US Rates Could Still Rise If Inflation Surprises To The Upside - Fed’s Goolsbee
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US interest rates could still rise despite overwhelming market expectations for a cut this year, with a senior Federal Reserve official cautioning on Friday that stubborn inflation could tip the balance the other way.
"If inflation progress reverses, [it] could merit rate hikes," Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Fed, said in an interview with CNN.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is planning to cut interest rates in the coming months, for the first time in more than four years, if it can get US inflation
back to its target of 2% a year
.
Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, stood at 3.1%
in November. It was at a four-decade high of 9.1
% some 18 months ago as trillions of federal relief spending over the coronavirus pandemic
combined with supply chain breakdowns to send prices soaring.
The Fed responded to the runaway inflation pressure
by raising interest rates 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023.
The central bank’s chairman, Jerome Powell
, said in December that those rate hikes had brought the Fed "very far
" in its fight against inflation. But he also cautioned that it may take longer than anticipated for rate cuts to begin, given the continued presence of inflationary pressures
in the financial system.
The Fed’s next decision on rates
would be January 31. In his speech, Goolsbee reinforced the central bank’s stance that markets should be focusing on economic data for any cue on interest rates.
"If we continue to make surprising progress faster than was forecast on inflation, then we have to take that into account in determining the level of restrictiveness," Goolsbee said. As inflation comes down, "we would clearly be evaluating the responsiveness."
13 December 2023, 20:07 GMT
"We need to see more progress on housing inflation," he singled out soaring home prices as one area of concern for the Fed.
US home prices hit all-time highs for a ninth month in a row in October amid chronic short supply of houses and rising interest rates
.