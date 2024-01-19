https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/we-can-do-nothing-drone-production-executive-slams-ukrainian-mismanagement-1116263160.html
‘We Can Do Nothing’: Drone Production Executive Slams Ukrainian Mismanagement
Since the start of special military operation, Russia has been boosting and enhancing its drone production in order to gather battlefield intel and conduct high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military facilities.
Ukrainian authorities show incompetence while managing the drone production, said Artyom Vyunnik, head of Athlon Avia company in the interview to the local broadcaster. He added that Kiev authorities often demand impossible while asking what the company can do.According to Vyunnik, the authorities do not understand what they will need in the future and cannot formulate their demands correctly. As a result, the lack of time to coordinate actions negatively affects the production process.Earlier in the interview, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Aerial Reconnaissance, Maria Berlinskaya, complained that Russia has an overwhelming advantage in drone warfare, while the Kiev authorities lack a strategic vision for the UAV industry. She added that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversees drone production.In 2024, Russia is expected to unleash new powerful drones in the special military operations zone, including the Lastochka (Swallow) attack drone, the Upyr (Vampire) FPV drone and the upgraded Rusak FPV drone, as well as various copter-like kamikaze drones.
Ukrainian authorities show incompetence while managing the drone production, said Artyom Vyunnik, head of Athlon Avia company in the interview to the local broadcaster. He added that Kiev authorities often demand impossible while asking what the company can do.
“We can do nothing, because only logistics takes about five to six months. And production cycle in not limited to logistics,” he stated.
According to Vyunnik, the authorities do not understand what they will need in the future and cannot formulate their demands correctly. As a result, the lack of time to coordinate actions negatively affects the production process.
“You could laugh, but actually you would want to cry when receiving such requests,” the executive concluded.
Earlier in the interview
, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Aerial Reconnaissance, Maria Berlinskaya, complained that Russia has an overwhelming advantage in drone warfare, while the Kiev authorities lack a strategic vision for the UAV industry. She added that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversees drone production.
In 2024, Russia is expected to unleash new powerful drones
in the special military operations zone, including the Lastochka (Swallow) attack drone, the Upyr (Vampire) FPV drone and the upgraded Rusak FPV drone, as well as various copter-like kamikaze drones.