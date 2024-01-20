https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/iran-successfully-launches-sorayya-satellite-into-orbit-1116286604.html
Space launch comes amid global instability in the Mideast region and will likely reinvigorate concerns among Western countries about Iran alleged plans to create ICBMs.
The Iranian Space Agency has successfully launched the Sorayya satellite into orbit at an altitude of 750 kilometers, the Iranian government announced on social media.
The Sorayya satellite was launched using a three-stage Qaem 100 rocket as part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' space program.
"The Sorayya satellite, owned by the Iranian Space Agency, was successfully launched using a three-stage solid-fuel carrier rocket Qaem 100 of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and put into orbit at an altitude of 750 kilometers," the government announced.
Eisa Zarepour, the Islamic Republic's Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, said in late November that Iran plans to launch five new satellites into space before the end of the Iranian calendar year [March 20, 2024].
Earlier, Hassan Salarieh, the head of Iran's space agency, said specialists from one of Iran's research centers had prepared a biocapsule for space launch. Zarepour announced in October that the country would conduct the first tests of a biocapsule designed to send astronauts in a month or two. He added that Iran is working to send a man into space in the next five years.
Earlier, the IRGC Space Force successfully launched the third military satellite Nur-3 into orbit, and Iran announced plans to launch two more satellites into orbit by the end of March 2024.