Iran Successfully Launches Sorayya Satellite Into Orbit

Iran Successfully Launches Sorayya Satellite Into Orbit

Space launch comes amid global instability in the Mideast region and will likely reinvigorate concerns among Western countries about Iran alleged plans to create ICBMs.

The Sorayya satellite was launched using a three-stage Qaem 100 rocket as part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' space program.Eisa Zarepour, the Islamic Republic's Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, said in late November that Iran plans to launch five new satellites into space before the end of the Iranian calendar year [March 20, 2024].Earlier, Hassan Salarieh, the head of Iran's space agency, said specialists from one of Iran's research centers had prepared a biocapsule for space launch. Zarepour announced in October that the country would conduct the first tests of a biocapsule designed to send astronauts in a month or two. He added that Iran is working to send a man into space in the next five years.Earlier, the IRGC Space Force successfully launched the third military satellite Nur-3 into orbit, and Iran announced plans to launch two more satellites into orbit by the end of March 2024.

