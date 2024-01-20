https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/pro-israeli-hawks-in-us-congress-losing-confidence-in-netanyahu--reports-1116290002.html

Pro-Israeli Hawks in US Congress Losing Confidence in Netanyahu – Reports

Pro-Israeli Hawks in US Congress Losing Confidence in Netanyahu – Reports

Pro-Israel hardliners in the US Congress have been slowly losing trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership and his war effort in Gaza, lawmakers told NBC News.

Several representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties, who spoke with the channel on condition of anonymity, admitted their frustration with how President Joe Biden's longtime ally was handling the Gaza offensive, which has claimed almost 25,000 Palestinian lives since October. A House Democrat who serves on a national security committee said he was worried that Netanyahu's military campaign could be nothing but a ploy to prolong his hold on power. Frustration with Netanyahu has also been mounting in the White House, which advocates for the creation of an independent Palestinian state. Netanyahu again rejected the notion on Thursday saying his administration wanted to have security control over the entire Palestinian territory, which he admitted conflicted with the idea of Palestinian sovereignty.

