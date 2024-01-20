https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/pro-israeli-hawks-in-us-congress-losing-confidence-in-netanyahu--reports-1116290002.html
Pro-Israeli Hawks in US Congress Losing Confidence in Netanyahu – Reports
Pro-Israel hardliners in the US Congress have been slowly losing trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership and his war effort in Gaza, lawmakers told NBC News.
Several representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties, who spoke with the channel on condition of anonymity, admitted their frustration with how President Joe Biden's longtime ally was handling the Gaza offensive, which has claimed almost 25,000 Palestinian lives since October. A House Democrat who serves on a national security committee said he was worried that Netanyahu's military campaign could be nothing but a ploy to prolong his hold on power. Frustration with Netanyahu has also been mounting in the White House, which advocates for the creation of an independent Palestinian state. Netanyahu again rejected the notion on Thursday saying his administration wanted to have security control over the entire Palestinian territory, which he admitted conflicted with the idea of Palestinian sovereignty.
Pro-Israeli Hawks in US Congress Losing Confidence in Netanyahu – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pro-Israel hardliners in the US Congress have been slowly losing trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership and his war effort in Gaza, lawmakers told NBC News.
Several representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties, who spoke with the channel on condition of anonymity, admitted their frustration with how President Joe Biden's longtime ally was handling the Gaza offensive, which has claimed almost 25,000 Palestinian lives since October.
"It’s really hard to defend Bibi or to justify his political strategy in all of this," an unnamed House Republican who deals with national security issues was quoted as saying in an article published on Saturday.
A House Democrat who serves on a national security committee said he was worried that Netanyahu's military campaign could be nothing but a ploy to prolong his hold on power.
"Everybody has been a strong friend of Israel, but Netanyahu is a disaster ... And the worst part of it is, a lot of us fear that Netanyahu could potentially be stringing this out, because he knows that the moment that the conflict ends he’s out of a job," the lawmaker said.
Frustration with Netanyahu has also been mounting in the White House, which advocates for the creation of an independent Palestinian state. Netanyahu again rejected the notion on Thursday saying his administration wanted to have security control over the entire Palestinian territory, which he admitted conflicted with the idea of Palestinian sovereignty.