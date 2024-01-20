https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/thousands-rally-across-israel-to-demand-deal-on-hostage-release-with-hamas-1116290512.html
Thousands of Israelis protested nationwide on Saturday to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet to reach a deal with Hamas that would secure the release of hostages.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Thousands of Israelis protested nationwide on Saturday to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet to reach a deal with Hamas that would secure the release of hostages.
Massive demonstrations took place not far from the government complex in Tel Aviv, outside the presidential residence in Jerusalem and the prime minister's residence in the coastal town of Caesarea, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Protesters, who are unhappy with Netanyahu's handling of the war with Palestinian group Hamas, also demanded a snap election.
Hostages released by Hamas and relatives of those taken showed up at the rally in Tel Aviv, the Sputnik correspondent said. The protesters called on the government to put human lives above its military and political ambitions.
Netanyahu took to social media during the demonstration to reiterate that he would never "compromise on Israel's full security control of the entire area west of Jordan," which he said ruled out the creation to an independent Palestinian state.
About 1,200 people were killed and some 240 hostages were taken when Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel on October 7. The Israeli counteroffensive against the Gaza Strip has since claimed almost 25,000 Palestinian lives.