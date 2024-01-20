https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/us-airbase-in-western-iraq-hit-by-missile-attack---reports-1116289386.html

US Airbase in Western Iraq Hit by Missile Attack - Reports

US airbase Ain al-Asad in Iraq's western Anbar Province has been targeted by a missile strike with five rockets falling near the base

world

iraq

gaza strip

middle east

us

The missiles were launched from the Iraqi city of Albaghdadi, the source said, without giving further information.Since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the bases of the US-led international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria, have come under regular attack, with armed Shiite groups operating in Iraq claiming responsibility.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 24,900 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

iraq

gaza strip

ain al-asad airbase strike, how many us bases in iraq