US Lawmakers Blame Biden For Failing to Modernize US Nuclear Arsenal

US President Joe Biden has failed to take responsibility to modernize the US nuclear arsenal, which has currently run into shambles, Senate Armed Services Committee leaders Roger Wicker and Deb Fischer wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that the US Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) program to replace the Minuteman III missiles is estimated to cost nearly $131.5 billion or 37% more than the original cost. The Republican senators vowed to use all congressional oversight tools to maximize taxpayer investment in the Sentinel program, including expanding training for skilled workers, applying the Defense Production Act to broaden construction commodity availability and stabilizing inflation. The senators added that they believe these efforts to hasten the modernization of the US nuclear arsenal would receive bipartisan backing in Congress.

