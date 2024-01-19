https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/why-us-national-defense-industrial-strategy-may-prove-ineffective-1116263917.html

US’ National Defense Industrial Strategy May Prove Ineffective - Expert

The new National Defense Industrial Strategy, which was unveiled by the Pentagon not long ago, is unlikely to work properly, David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) recently released its first-ever National Defense Industrial Strategy (NDIS), concerning the Pentagon’s engagement, policy development, and investment in the industrial base over the next five years.NDIS' GoalAccording to senior Pentagon officials, the 59-page document aims to help the government create a modern and resilient defense industry "to deter US adversaries and meet the production demands posed by pressing challenges."Key Areas for Defense Industrial CooperationThe NDIS underlines at least four key areas critical to building an advanced defense industry, which include resilient supply chains, workforce readiness, flexible acquisition and economic deterrence.According to the document, several actions are needed to achieve resilient supply chains, including establishing public-private partnerships, risk-sharing mechanisms and technology.Admitting Gaps and Shortfalls The NDIS acknowledges there are troubles in the US' domestic manufacturing capability. The document “provides a path that builds on recent progress while remedying remaining gaps and potential shortfalls.”The NDIS states that an incapacity to strengthen the country's industrial base could cause serious problems for its military capabilities.“The strategy describes the problem, not the solution,” Elaine McCusker, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute think tank, was quoted by the Defense News website as saying.NDIS Coming Too Late, Expert SaysDavid T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, has meanwhile told Sputnik that "the Biden administration’s National Defense Industrial Strategy is long overdue."Pyne recalled recent US war games, which he said showed that Washington would run out of long-range precision-guided munitions in a high-intensity conflict in less than a week. In addition, the expert went on, the US is desperately trying "to keep pace with Ukraine’s needs for 155mm artillery shells and is working to ramp up production to a higher level.""Even so, at current rates, it will take several years for the US to restore its depleted weapon stocks for 155 mm artillery shells, Stinger man-portable air defense systems and a number of other weapon systems provided to Ukraine in [US President Joe] Biden’s proxy war against Russia," according to the expert.The former Pentagon officer urged the DoD to focus on strategic and homeland defense rather than "conventional military power projection."He underscored that the revision of America’s missile defense potential cannot be implemented without withdrawing US troops from Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

