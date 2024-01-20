https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/us-ukraine-conduct-first-ever-joint-audit-of-weapons-supplied-to-kiev-1116290168.html
US, Ukraine Conduct First Ever Joint Audit of Weapons Supplied to Kiev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US and Ukrainian auditors have inspected a batch of weapons delivered to Ukraine in what is the first such action since the US began supplying the eastern European country with arms in 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Saturday.
"Representatives of Ukraine and the US conducted the first joint audit of weapons supplied by American partners," the Ukrainian ministry said on social media.
This comes more than a week after the US Defense Department's Office of Inspector General concluded in an audit report that the Pentagon had failed to properly track
more than $1 billion in weapons sent to Ukraine. The military auditor said it remained unclear whether any arms had been stolen or otherwise "diverted."
Republicans in Congress have been pressing President Joe Biden to improve oversight of billions worth of weapons that his administration gave to Kiev as the White House struggles to get Congress to approve more funding for Ukraine, which has currently run out.