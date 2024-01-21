International
Biden Started Campaign Against Houthis Because of Ideology, Not Economics – Report
Biden Started Campaign Against Houthis Because of Ideology, Not Economics – Report
US economy is not heavily reliant on Mideast maritime routes so Washington officials believe that Joe Biden started anti-Houthi campaign because of his obsession with US major role in the world.
The notion of US indispensability and ideology were the key motives behind US President Joe Biden's decision to launch an anti-Houthi military campaign, the Washington Post reported, citing sources in the White House.Houthi attacks in the Red Sea were of no concern to Washington from an economic standpoint, as US business relies mostly on Pacific sea routes rather than the Middle Eastern ones, the paper wrote. European economies have suffered the most, and some global companies have already begun to reroute, the media outlet noted.The officials who spoke to WaPo believe that Biden launched the anti-Houthi campaign because of his belief that the US must be an "indispensable nation" and a supreme military power, leading other states and uniting them behind a single cause. They compared the anti-Houthi campaign with Biden's stance on the Ukraine crisis – POTUS spent billions of dollars in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.The campaign against the Houthis is likely to only strengthen their resolve to continue, said political expert Mohammed al-Basha, as quoted by the paper. The US airstrikes, combined with its maritime activities, create a strong media buzz that helps the Houthis promote their agenda.In the aftermath of the Gaza conflict, Yemen's Houthi military organization (also known as Ansar Allah) vowed to attack any ship with any connection to Israel until Tel Aviv ends the conflict with the Palestinians.In January, the US and UK began airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen to degrade their fighting capabilities. Russia condemned both the Houthi actions in the Red Sea and the Western aggression against Yemen, calling them a direct threat to global peace and security.
Biden Started Campaign Against Houthis Because of Ideology, Not Economics – Report

06:28 GMT 21.01.2024 (Updated: 06:32 GMT 21.01.2024)
Sergey Lebedev
The US economy is not heavily dependent on the Middle East maritime routes, so Washington officials believe that Joe Biden started the anti-Houthi campaign because of his obsession with the idea that the US plays a major role in world affairs.
The notion of US indispensability and ideology were the key motives behind US President Joe Biden's decision to launch an anti-Houthi military campaign, the Washington Post reported, citing sources in the White House.
Houthi attacks in the Red Sea were of no concern to Washington from an economic standpoint, as US business relies mostly on Pacific sea routes rather than the Middle Eastern ones, the paper wrote. European economies have suffered the most, and some global companies have already begun to reroute, the media outlet noted.
The officials who spoke to WaPo believe that Biden launched the anti-Houthi campaign because of his belief that the US must be an "indispensable nation" and a supreme military power, leading other states and uniting them behind a single cause. They compared the anti-Houthi campaign with Biden's stance on the Ukraine crisis – POTUS spent billions of dollars in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
An X screenshot of a US Navy plane taking part in in the January 11 air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted by the US and the UK. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2024
World
US Not Ready for War of Attrition in the Red Sea
13 January, 13:10 GMT

The US war against the Houthis will likely resemble campaigns against other militant Islamic organizations that have been able to recover and rebuild after serious blows and continue to pursue their goals, the politicians quoted by WaPo said.

The campaign against the Houthis is likely to only strengthen their resolve to continue, said political expert Mohammed al-Basha, as quoted by the paper. The US airstrikes, combined with its maritime activities, create a strong media buzz that helps the Houthis promote their agenda.

“But the attention they’re getting today from the Red Sea attacks is unheard of, so they are loving this,” he stressed.

In the aftermath of the Gaza conflict, Yemen's Houthi military organization (also known as Ansar Allah) vowed to attack any ship with any connection to Israel until Tel Aviv ends the conflict with the Palestinians.
In January, the US and UK began airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen to degrade their fighting capabilities. Russia condemned both the Houthi actions in the Red Sea and the Western aggression against Yemen, calling them a direct threat to global peace and security.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney, December 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Military
NATO Weakness Exposed as US-Led Red Sea Coalition Flops - Italian Admiral
8 January, 18:57 GMT
