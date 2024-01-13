https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/us-not-ready-for-war-of-attrition-in-the-red-sea--analyst-1116143854.html

US Not Ready for War of Attrition in the Red Sea – Analyst

US Not Ready for War of Attrition in the Red Sea – Analyst

Even though the US will most likely go ahead with bombing Houthi positions in Yemen, the tactics may prove ineffective, Russian military analyst Andrei Martyanov told Sputnik.

2024-01-13T13:10+0000

2024-01-13T13:10+0000

2024-01-13T13:10+0000

world

us

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

houthis

air strikes

red sea crisis

destroyers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116143464_138:0:1141:564_1920x0_80_0_0_909ba2f5da94c39c88cedf7b4afa7015.png

US and British forces carried out a spate of air strikes on over 60 targets at 16 Houthi militant locations in northern Yemen on Thursday and Friday nights, reportedly retaliation for the militants’ attacks against ships in the Red Sea since November.The Ansar Allah movement has already pledged that the two Western powers will pay a "high price" for the strikes, which came as part of the US­­-led Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea.He said that US destroyers deployed to the Red Sea "might have a very good radar, but if you send towards them a bunch of drones, eventually they’re going to run out of missiles."According to him, if America "has some destroyer, let alone aircraft carrier, hit by some kind of the explosive device or drone, it will have not just technical problems, it will be a political issue in the United States."When asked about further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea, Martyanov suggested that Americans may "move their couple of carrier battle groups away from the shore and start, basically, running those bombing runs and start bombing and shooting at whatever they will find in northern Yemen.""As a result, obviously, it will create another outcry. This might work not so well, but at least they will say, 'you see, we didn't lose anybody.' They will declare the victory and leave," the analyst argued. Finally, he remained skeptical about the US putting boots on the ground in northern Yemen, arguing that such a move would be "very problematic."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/us-uk-trying-to-distract-from-genocide-in-gaza-by-strikes-in-yemen---houthi-member-1116126421.html

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us and uk air strikes on houthi targets in yemen,