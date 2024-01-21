International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/death-toll-from-israeli-strikes-on-gaza-strip-tops-25000-1116296115.html
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 25,000
Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 25,000
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated, has increased to 25,105, while more than 62,600 others have been injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
2024-01-21T10:32+0000
2024-01-21T10:32+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
gaza violence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115844913_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2b75c36e25804b0ab9caf8eecd0c17cf.jpg
Some 178 people were killed and 293 injured in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the ministry added."The number of victims of the Israeli aggression since October 7 last year has risen to 25,105, while 62,681 people have been injured," the ministry said. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/guilty-of-genocide-us-brushes-off-south-africas-accusation-due-to-fear-of-culpability--1116261381.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115844913_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50cd0daeeb885da4eb957270be8bb111.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-gaza conflict, hamas-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, gaza violence
israel-gaza conflict, hamas-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, gaza violence

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 25,000

10:32 GMT 21.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / -An aerial view on December 26, 2023 shows destroyed buildings in Beit Lahia following Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas
An aerial view on December 26, 2023 shows destroyed buildings in Beit Lahia following Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated, has increased to 25,105, while more than 62,600 others have been injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
Some 178 people were killed and 293 injured in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression since October 7 last year has risen to 25,105, while 62,681 people have been injured," the ministry said.
U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
Analysis
‘Guilty of Genocide’: US Brushes Off South Africa’s Accusation Due to Fear of Culpability
19 January, 03:34 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала