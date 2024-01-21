https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/death-toll-from-israeli-strikes-on-gaza-strip-tops-25000-1116296115.html

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 25,000

Death Toll From Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip Tops 25,000

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated, has increased to 25,105, while more than 62,600 others have been injured, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.

Some 178 people were killed and 293 injured in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the ministry added."The number of victims of the Israeli aggression since October 7 last year has risen to 25,105, while 62,681 people have been injured," the ministry said. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

