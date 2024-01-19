https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/guilty-of-genocide-us-brushes-off-south-africas-accusation-due-to-fear-of-culpability--1116261381.html

‘Guilty of Genocide’: US Brushes Off South Africa’s Accusation Due to Fear of Culpability

Last week, South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and asked that the United Nations’ top court order Israel to immediately cease their military operations.

Last week, South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and asked that the United Nations’ top court order Israel to immediately cease their military operations. Israel brushed off the accusation and said it was acting to defend itself against Hamas and not the Palestinian population. They have also accused South Africa of acting as an agent for the terrorist group Hamas, which South Africa has rejected.The US has continued “ironclad” support for Israel, according to the US State Department's own words. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials have called the charges against South Africa “meritless” as acknowledging “Israel’s genocide” would not only “expose US culpability” it would also cause the US to acknowledge their own mistakes, writes Margaret Kimberley in a recent article published to the Black Agenda Report. Kimberley spoke to Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Thursday, suggesting that the definition of “genocide” sets a low bar.In her article, Kimberley's definition of genocide also includes: ‘imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group’, and, ‘forcibly transferring children of the group to another group’.Sputnik’s Garland Nixon pointed out that the US has had the “ability, the authority, the economic and military power” to halt Israel’s actions and has refused to do so. Not only that, the US is also the biggest supplier of military aid to Israel, according to a report from November.“Israel could not do any of this without the US. So it's only proper that the US also be charged,” said Kimberley. “I hope this is the beginning of a new way for people to think about these crimes and to acknowledge these military actions as crimes, crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide, all of these definitions.”According to a report from earlier this month, the Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu urged that Israel should find “ways for Gazans that are more painful than death” in order to win the conflict in Gaza. The minister went on to say that Israel should break the morale of Palestinians by destroying their homes, breaking their national dream, and should be driven out of their land via “voluntary immigration”.In November, the minister even called for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on Gaza. He was suspended as a result and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his statements were “not based in reality”.Sputnik’s Wilmer Leon then addressed a recent American news article that claimed the US secretary of state is “overrated”. Blinken, Leon suggests, actually possesses an “undisguised design for the actual practice of diplomacy”.“[Blinken] is one of these people who's in the revolving door when there's a Democrat in office. He'll be back. As bad as they are, they can fail by their own standards, and they just go around and around in a circle,” explained Kimberley. “They have the right connections. They went to the right schools, they have the right friends, but they know absolutely nothing about diplomacy. And so it's clear that this system is not about diplomacy. They want to keep promoting this idea that the US can run the whole world, telling everybody what to do. And so we get these horrible people over and over again.”“Blinken has been an absolute disaster. He and his boss and all of his colleagues and everything happening in Gaza now is not surprising when you consider how they see the world: their amateurish nature and the messes they have made all over the world. By their standards, they have failed,” said Kimberley.“By their own standards, they have failed every time.”

