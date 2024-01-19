https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/guilty-of-genocide-us-brushes-off-south-africas-accusation-due-to-fear-of-culpability--1116261381.html
‘Guilty of Genocide’: US Brushes Off South Africa’s Accusation Due to Fear of Culpability
‘Guilty of Genocide’: US Brushes Off South Africa’s Accusation Due to Fear of Culpability
Last week, South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and asked that the United Nations’ top court order Israel to immediately cease their military operations.
2024-01-19T03:34+0000
2024-01-19T03:34+0000
2024-01-19T03:34+0000
analysis
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
antony blinken
palestinians
us
israel
international criminal court (icc)
hamas
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114327532_0:87:3071:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_62ac197d930a1673a9aaf1bad299323c.jpg
Last week, South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and asked that the United Nations’ top court order Israel to immediately cease their military operations. Israel brushed off the accusation and said it was acting to defend itself against Hamas and not the Palestinian population. They have also accused South Africa of acting as an agent for the terrorist group Hamas, which South Africa has rejected.The US has continued “ironclad” support for Israel, according to the US State Department's own words. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials have called the charges against South Africa “meritless” as acknowledging “Israel’s genocide” would not only “expose US culpability” it would also cause the US to acknowledge their own mistakes, writes Margaret Kimberley in a recent article published to the Black Agenda Report. Kimberley spoke to Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Thursday, suggesting that the definition of “genocide” sets a low bar.In her article, Kimberley's definition of genocide also includes: ‘imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group’, and, ‘forcibly transferring children of the group to another group’.Sputnik’s Garland Nixon pointed out that the US has had the “ability, the authority, the economic and military power” to halt Israel’s actions and has refused to do so. Not only that, the US is also the biggest supplier of military aid to Israel, according to a report from November.“Israel could not do any of this without the US. So it's only proper that the US also be charged,” said Kimberley. “I hope this is the beginning of a new way for people to think about these crimes and to acknowledge these military actions as crimes, crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide, all of these definitions.”According to a report from earlier this month, the Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu urged that Israel should find “ways for Gazans that are more painful than death” in order to win the conflict in Gaza. The minister went on to say that Israel should break the morale of Palestinians by destroying their homes, breaking their national dream, and should be driven out of their land via “voluntary immigration”.In November, the minister even called for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on Gaza. He was suspended as a result and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his statements were “not based in reality”.Sputnik’s Wilmer Leon then addressed a recent American news article that claimed the US secretary of state is “overrated”. Blinken, Leon suggests, actually possesses an “undisguised design for the actual practice of diplomacy”.“[Blinken] is one of these people who's in the revolving door when there's a Democrat in office. He'll be back. As bad as they are, they can fail by their own standards, and they just go around and around in a circle,” explained Kimberley. “They have the right connections. They went to the right schools, they have the right friends, but they know absolutely nothing about diplomacy. And so it's clear that this system is not about diplomacy. They want to keep promoting this idea that the US can run the whole world, telling everybody what to do. And so we get these horrible people over and over again.”“Blinken has been an absolute disaster. He and his boss and all of his colleagues and everything happening in Gaza now is not surprising when you consider how they see the world: their amateurish nature and the messes they have made all over the world. By their standards, they have failed,” said Kimberley.“By their own standards, they have failed every time.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/top-un-court-opens-hearings-on-south-africas-gaza-genocide-claims-against-israel-1116113704.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/ex-cia-analyst-us-responsible-for-gaza-genocide-by-empowering-netanyahu--1115100230.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/blinkens-diplomatic-blitz-went-bust-due-to-us-slavish-servility-to-israel-1115331473.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/sy-hersh-cia-viewed-bidens-blast-of-nord-stream-as-strategic-step-toward-world-war-iii-1113692659.html
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114327532_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfc277f973da7b9382871932fda040f0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
south africa, gaza strip, israel, us blinken, foreign policy, genocide, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, ethnic cleansing, diplomatic failure, us hegemony, unipolar world order, us dominance, nord stream
south africa, gaza strip, israel, us blinken, foreign policy, genocide, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, ethnic cleansing, diplomatic failure, us hegemony, unipolar world order, us dominance, nord stream
‘Guilty of Genocide’: US Brushes Off South Africa’s Accusation Due to Fear of Culpability
The death toll of Israel’s “gory genocide” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has now reached a death toll of about 30,000 people, according to the reliefweb blog which is a service provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Last week, South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and asked that the United Nations’ top court order Israel to immediately cease their military operations. Israel brushed off the accusation and said it was acting to defend itself against Hamas and not the Palestinian population. They have also accused South Africa of acting as an agent for the terrorist group Hamas, which South Africa has rejected
.
The US has continued “ironclad” support for Israel, according to the US State Department's own words. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials have called the charges against South Africa “meritless” as acknowledging “Israel’s genocide” would not only “expose US culpability” it would also cause the US to acknowledge their own mistakes, writes Margaret Kimberley in a recent article
published to the Black Agenda Report.
Kimberley spoke to Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Thursday, suggesting that the definition of “genocide” sets a low bar.
“Thanks to South Africa's case against Israel in the International Criminal Court, we know that the definition of genocide sets a rather low bar,” said Kimberley, an author and the senior editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda report. “[Genocide] means ‘any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group’. And it goes on to describe ‘bodily or mental harm’, and ‘inflicting conditions calculated to bring about its physical destruction [in whole or in part]’.”
In her article, Kimberley's definition of genocide also includes: ‘imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group’, and, ‘forcibly transferring children of the group to another group’.
“It first of all proves that what Israel is doing in Gaza—thanks to their own intemperate language and frankly, bragging about their ethnic cleansing campaign—that they are guilty of genocide. But it means most of the wars that happen in the world are genocidal. Vietnam, then, was a genocidal war. Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia,” she continued. “South Africa has done quite a service, not only in charging Israel with the crime of genocide.”
Sputnik’s Garland Nixon pointed out that the US has had the “ability, the authority, the economic and military power” to halt Israel’s actions and has refused to do so
. Not only that, the US is also the biggest supplier of military
aid to Israel, according to a report from November.
“Israel could not do any of this without the US. So it's only proper that the US also be charged,” said Kimberley. “I hope this is the beginning of a new way for people to think about these crimes and to acknowledge these military actions as crimes, crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide, all of these definitions.”
“South Africa's case, frankly, is based on the public pronouncements of Israeli officials, they've been bragging about it that they're committing ethnic cleansing. So it is a disgrace. The case would be described as meritless, but what can we expect from the country without whom these crimes would not be taking place?”
21 November 2023, 19:19 GMT
According to a report
from earlier this month, the Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu urged that Israel should find “ways for Gazans that are more painful than death” in order to win the conflict in Gaza. The minister went on to say that Israel should break the morale of Palestinians by destroying their homes, breaking their national dream, and should be driven out of their land via “voluntary immigration”.
In November, the minister even called for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on Gaza. He was suspended as a result and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his statements were “not based in reality”.
Sputnik’s Wilmer Leon then addressed a recent American news article that claimed the US secretary of state is “overrated”. Blinken, Leon suggests, actually possesses an “undisguised design for the actual practice of diplomacy”.
“‘He's overrated’. That's being very kind,” answered Kimberley. “Blinken, like his boss and his coworkers, are thoroughly incompetent. They are people whose minds are best in the Cold War-era. They do not understand the most basic things about, or understand the fact that the US should be trying to get along with other countries instead of thinking they can contain Russia or contain China.”
1 December 2023, 17:08 GMT
“[Blinken] is one of these people who's in the revolving door when there's a Democrat in office. He'll be back. As bad as they are, they can fail by their own standards, and they just go around and around in a circle,” explained Kimberley. “They have the right connections. They went to the right schools, they have the right friends, but they know absolutely nothing about diplomacy. And so it's clear that this system is not about diplomacy. They want to keep promoting this idea that the US can run the whole world, telling everybody what to do
. And so we get these horrible people over and over again.”
“Blinken has been an absolute disaster. He and his boss and all of his colleagues and everything happening in Gaza now is not surprising when you consider how they see the world
: their amateurish nature and the messes they have made all over the world. By their standards, they have failed,” said Kimberley.
“This is bipartisan policy, all of these disasters around the world. What did they succeed at blowing up Nord Stream? Well, they're forcing the Germans to buy US-fracked gas. So I suppose they've won there, but they haven't won anywhere else. Now they're stuck in Ukraine. They can't get out of it because of their own stupidity. And Ukrainians are still dying because of them,” she added.
“By their own standards, they have failed every time.”
26 September 2023, 16:58 GMT