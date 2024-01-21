https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/desantis-drops-out-of-2024-presidential-race-endorses-trump-1116304865.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday he chose to drop out of the 2024 US presidential race and endorse Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in his bid for reelection.
"Nobody worked harder and we left it all on the field... If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome – more campaign stops, more interviews – I would do it, but I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign," he said in a social media post.
DeSantis added it was clear to him that a majority of Republican primary voters wanted to give Trump another chance and, while he had disagreements with the former president in he past, he believed that Trump was superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden.
"I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear or repackage formed have warmed over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents," he said.
DeSantis quit just days before a Republican primary in New Hampshire, where opinion polls show him lagging far behind Trump and Nikki Haley, the Republican governor of South Carolina and a former UN ambassador.
The Republican party will hold the primary election in New Hampshire on January 23, followed by a caucus in Nevada on February 8 and then a primary in South Carolina on February 24.