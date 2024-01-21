https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/donetsk-market-massacre-a-locals-account-1116304344.html
Donetsk Market Massacre: A Local’s Account
Donetsk Market Massacre: A Local’s Account
Today, January 21, 2024, from our house in Petrovsky District, around 10:00 AM, on a warm and sunny Sunday morning, I heard two shots from Ukrainian Nazi artillery fly over my head towards the city center.
Shortly after, I read reports about the shells landing in the Tekstilshchik ("Textile Worker") market. This is my neighborhood, or actually, a few miles behind where our house is in Petrovsky. But it is where I go every day for groceries, to buy cat food for our cat, where I go to get my shoes repaired. This is my neighborhood. I have real friends who work in this market, including on Sundays. Like today.Today, Tekstilshchik was transformed from a market into a slaughterhouse. At least 25 civilians were murdered by US-backed Ukrainian Nazis, with shells sent from the US or EU, from NATO, to the Nazis of the 21st century, who they knew would use them to murder peaceful civilians. TWENTY FIVE CIVILIANS WERE SLAUGHTERED TODAY, in an intentional terrorist attack. And not one single Russian soldier. Say it with me, pilgrims, 25 CIVILIANS SLAUGHTERED, NOT A SINGLE SOLDIER.War is between soldiers. Terrorism is the targeting of peaceful citizens, only to murder and to terrorize. Which was the exact intent of this attack today. What more do you need to know than that? Today, in my own neighborhood, I witnessed it, I lived it. You should too.And you will, sooner than later. So, choose which side you will be on, and accept your destiny, not of this life, but of your soul. All of our bodies are going to die, but our souls live on, to get what we deserve, as it should be, and as it will be. We are what we do.
Today, January 21, 2024, from our house in Petrovsky District, around 10:00 AM, on a warm and sunny Sunday morning, I heard two shots from Ukrainian Nazi artillery fly over my head towards the city center.
Shortly after, I read reports about the shells landing in the Tekstilshchik ("Textile Worker") market. This is my neighborhood, or actually, a few miles behind where our house is in Petrovsky. But it is where I go every day for groceries, to buy cat food for our cat, where I go to get my shoes repaired. This is my neighborhood. I have real friends who work in this market, including on Sundays. Like today.
Today, Tekstilshchik was transformed from a market into a slaughterhouse. At least 25 civilians were murdered by US-backed Ukrainian Nazis, with shells sent from the US or EU, from NATO, to the Nazis of the 21st century, who they knew would use them to murder peaceful civilians. TWENTY FIVE CIVILIANS WERE SLAUGHTERED TODAY, in an intentional terrorist attack. And not one single Russian soldier. Say it with me, pilgrims, 25 CIVILIANS SLAUGHTERED, NOT A SINGLE SOLDIER.
War is between soldiers. Terrorism is the targeting of peaceful citizens, only to murder and to terrorize. Which was the exact intent of this attack today. What more do you need to know than that? Today, in my own neighborhood, I witnessed it, I lived it. You should too.
And you will, sooner than later. So, choose which side you will be on, and accept your destiny, not of this life, but of your soul. All of our bodies are going to die, but our souls live on, to get what we deserve, as it should be, and as it will be. We are what we do.