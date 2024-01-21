https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/russia-condemns-shelling-of-donetsk-kirovsky-disrtrict-dubs-it-barbaric-terrorist-act-1116298547.html
Russia Condemns Shelling of Donetsk Kirovsky District, Dubs It ‘Barbaric Terrorist Act’
The Russian Foreign Ministry published a statement on Donetsk shelling by Ukraine, calling it “a barbaric terrorist act against the civilian population of Russia”.Russia urges international organizations and national governments to condemn Ukrainian attack on Donetsk and stresses that “silence will mean approval of the killing of civilians.”Foreign Ministry added that “Kiev's terrorist attacks clearly demonstrate its lack of political will to reach a peace settlement through diplomatic means.” However, collective West no less responsible for this terrorist attack since it’s “West's desire to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation has pushed Kiev to take even more reckless steps”.
12:42 GMT 21.01.2024 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 21.01.2024)
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry published a statement on Donetsk shelling by Ukraine, calling it “a barbaric terrorist act against the civilian population of Russia”.
Russia urges international organizations and national governments to condemn Ukrainian attack on Donetsk and stresses that “silence will mean approval of the killing of civilians.”
Foreign Ministry added that “Kiev's terrorist attacks clearly demonstrate its lack of political will to reach a peace settlement through diplomatic means.” However, collective West no less responsible for this terrorist attack since it’s “West's desire to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation has pushed Kiev to take even more reckless steps”.