https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/russian-air-transport-regulator-says-4-people-could-survive-afghanistan-jet-crash-1116302274.html
Russian Air Transport Regulator Says 4 People Could Survive Afghanistan Jet Crash
Russian Air Transport Regulator Says 4 People Could Survive Afghanistan Jet Crash
Four of the six people who were on board a plane that crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday may have survived, Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said.
2024-01-21T14:50+0000
2024-01-21T14:50+0000
2024-01-21T16:20+0000
world
afghanistan
russia
rosaviatsia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116302114_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_483d26c81c0f81762c208676408fb9fd.jpg
The Falcon 10 business jet was flying from Thailand to Russia via India and Uzbekistan when it crashed in Afghanistan. Rosaviatsia said it was carrying a crew of four and two passengers. The Russian embassy in Kabul said that Afghan rescuers had found the debris. "Out of the six people on board, four are believed to be alive (and injured to various degrees), the fate of [the other] two people is being clarified," the air transport regulator said on social media.
afghanistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116302114_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2a70faa294231bc5a7d8f0b1f546b7f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, afghanistan, falcon 10, business jet, business jet crush in afghanistan
russia, afghanistan, falcon 10, business jet, business jet crush in afghanistan
Russian Air Transport Regulator Says 4 People Could Survive Afghanistan Jet Crash
14:50 GMT 21.01.2024 (Updated: 16:20 GMT 21.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four of the six people who were on board a plane that crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday may have survived, Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said.
The Falcon 10 business jet was flying from Thailand to Russia via India and Uzbekistan when it crashed in Afghanistan
. Rosaviatsia said it was carrying a crew of four and two passengers. The Russian embassy in Kabul said that Afghan rescuers had found the debris.
"Out of the six people on board, four are believed to be alive (and injured to various degrees), the fate of [the other] two people is being clarified," the air transport regulator said on social media.