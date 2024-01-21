Russian Air Transport Regulator Says 4 People Could Survive Afghanistan Jet Crash

International
Four of the six people who were on board a plane that crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday may have survived, Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said.
The Falcon 10 business jet was flying from Thailand to Russia via India and Uzbekistan when it crashed in Afghanistan. Rosaviatsia said it was carrying a crew of four and two passengers. The Russian embassy in Kabul said that Afghan rescuers had found the debris. "Out of the six people on board, four are believed to be alive (and injured to various degrees), the fate of [the other] two people is being clarified," the air transport regulator said on social media.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four of the six people who were on board a plane that crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday may have survived, Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said.
The Falcon 10 business jet was flying from Thailand to Russia via India and Uzbekistan when it crashed in Afghanistan. Rosaviatsia said it was carrying a crew of four and two passengers. The Russian embassy in Kabul said that Afghan rescuers had found the debris.
"Out of the six people on board, four are believed to be alive (and injured to various degrees), the fate of [the other] two people is being clarified," the air transport regulator said on social media.
