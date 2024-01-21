https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/syria-calls-on-international-community-to-stop-israeli-strikes-on-civilian-targets-1116291136.html

Syria Calls on International Community to Stop Israeli Strikes on Civilian Targets

Syria Calls on International Community to Stop Israeli Strikes on Civilian Targets

Syria urges the international community to stop Israeli attacks on civilians, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following an Israeli airstrike on Damascus which killed at least five people.

"Syria calls on the international community to take urgent measures to stop the crimes and massacres committed by the Zionist entity against innocent civilians and civilian objects," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned Israel’s missile strike on the Syrian capital of Damascus, which reportedly killed five advisers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including Quds Force intelligence chief, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.He added that Iran's military advisers were in Syria at the official invitation of Damascus and they played an important role in helping the Syrian government fight terrorism and contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the country.On Saturday, Iranian media reported that Israel’s air strike on Damascus killed five military advisers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Syrian Defense Ministry added that several civilians were also killed and injured as a result of the attack.

