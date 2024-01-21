https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/watch-russian-combat-engineers-perform-bomb-disposal-1116303651.html

Watch Russian Combat Engineers Perform Bomb Disposal

Disposing of unexploded munitions and defusing mines and booby traps left by the retreating Kiev forces is a dangerous but vital task that Russian combat engineers perform in the Ukrainian conflict.

Since the beginning of this year alone, these engineers have disposed of around 800 explosive devices of different sorts in the Donetsk People’s Republic.This short video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense offers a glimpse of this work, as well as of the tools the Russian combat engineers have at their disposal and the methods they employ.The video was released by the ministry on the 323rd anniversary of Tsar Peter the Great signing a decree to create a school in Moscow for training military engineers and artillery officers, with January 21 since regarded as the founding of Russia’s Engineer Troops.

