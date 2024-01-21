https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/russian-combat-engineers-helped-break-back-of-ukrainian-counteroffensive--analyst-1116286949.html

Russian Combat Engineers Helped Break Back of Ukrainian Counteroffensive – Analyst

When it comes to various branches of the Russian armed forces, combat engineers were the first to use robotic military equipment in their work, retired colonel and veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.

On January 21, the Russian military celebrates the Day of Engineer Troops, one of the oldest branches of the country's armed forces.Russian engineering troops - which include sapper units - have always faced the same tasks, including protecting soldiers on the battlefield, on the march and in the rear, says retired colonel and veteran military analyst Viktor Litovkin.He added that another task is to aid soldiers in launching offensives by clearing the path for troops marching through rivers, forests, rubble, and the like.In this context, the analyst emphasized that the skill of the Russian engineer troops significantly contributed to the failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive last year.He emphasized that the ongoing Russian special military operation is aiding the country's engineer forces in enhancing their skills, effectively addressing their combat missions in the conflict zone in Ukraine.He recollected that the Ukrainian army had been equipped with various types of mines and mine-clearing systems, provided by "the most powerful armies in the world" from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.He expressed optimism regarding the future of what he touted as the "unique" Russian engineer troops, asserting that their work would be grounded in "new physical principles."Discussing the military hardware utilized by Russian combat engineers, he specifically highlighted the Uran-9 remote-controlled demining system and the UR-77 mine-clearing complex, also known as Zmey Gorynych (a three-headed firedrake mentioned in Russian folklore).In addition, he mentioned the so-called smart mines, which he explained are designed to self-destruct or self-deactivate, depending on the engineer's plans. According to Litovkin, Russian military engineers also have advanced mine detectors capable of detecting a mine at a depth of one and a half to two meters or at a distance. He concluded by recalling that Russian military engineers were the first to use combat robots in their hard and honorable work.

