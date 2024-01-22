https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/israel-rejects-hamas-offer-to-end-fighting-in-exchange-for-hostages-release-1116306685.html

Israel Rejects Hamas Offer to End Fighting in Exchange for Hostages Release

Israel Rejects Hamas Offer to End Fighting in Exchange for Hostages Release

Israel rejects the demands of Palestinian movement Hamas for a cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip in exchange for the return of hostages taken by the movement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

2024-01-22T04:11+0000

2024-01-22T04:11+0000

2024-01-22T05:04+0000

world

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082806777_0:0:2842:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_9cb8d504a6deb26d303f5bb0e7402f0b.jpg

"We brought home so far 110 hostages, and we are committed to bringing them all back. I am working on this around the clock. But let it be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the Hamas monsters … Hamas is demanding the end of the war, the exit of our forces from Gaza," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel newspaper. EU Seeks Tools to Exercise Pressure on Israel, Push for Two-State Solution The European Union will discuss ways to persuade Israel into a two-state solution to the Gaza crisis on the summit of foreign ministers of the international organization, the Financial Times reported, citing internal documents. Brussels is going to urge the member states to impose “consequences” on Israel if the latter continues to oppose the establishment of Palestinian statehood, the report added. The EU could exercise economic pressure on Israel – modest compared to US influence on Tel-Aviv yet nevertheless significant, using agreements about trade and investment benefits, according to the report. “There are incentives and disincentives” for Israel, one of sources in Brussels stressed, referring to the above-mentioned agreements. Another unnamed official admitted that “It is hard to impose on Netanyahu”, adding that “he may not be around forever”.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 25,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/us-calls-on-israel-to-focus-on-eliminating-hamas-leaders---white-house-1116306403.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-hamas war, gaza strip crisis, gaza war, palestine war, hamas prisoners, gaza conflict