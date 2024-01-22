https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/palestinian-american-teenager-killed-in-west-bank-1116305391.html

Palestinian-American Teenager Killed in West Bank

Palestinian-American Teenager Killed in West Bank

Tawfiq Ajaq, 17, and his four siblings were brought to last year so they could reconnect with their Palestinian heritage, according to his family members.

Tawfiq Ajaq, 17, was shot twice before succumbing to his injuries. A funeral was held in al-Mazraa Asharqiya village, where Tawfiq and his four siblings were brought to last year so they could reconnect with their Palestinian heritage, according to his family members.Tawfiq’s family says he and a friend were having a barbeque in a village field. Some witnesses said he was in his car when he was shot.Another vigil was held at Masjid Omar mosque in New Orleans. It was standing room only, according to local media. Tawfiq was born and raised in Gretna, Louisiana.Hafez Ajaq implored people to travel to the West Bank and see the conditions Palestinians live under for themselves.Another relative, Tawfiq’s uncle, told media outlets that he arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting. He said Israeli forces temporarily detained him and other Palestinians. He eventually was able to help load Tawfiq into an ambulance where he died, the uncle said.The US State Department issued a statement to US media on Saturday, confirming the US citizen’s killing.On Friday, national security spokesperson John Kirby said during a White House briefing that the US was trying to get more information. “We don’t have perfect context about exactly what happened, but we’re seriously concerned about it.”The circumstances leading up to Tawfiq’s killing, including who fired the shots, remain unclear.Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing. The police department did admit that an incident was reported on Friday about a “firearm discharge, ostensibly involving an off-duty law enforcement officer, a soldier and a civilian.” They did not specify who fired the shot but said it was targeting people “purportedly engaged in rock-throwing activities.”According to OCHA figures, 358 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israelis since October 7, 348 of them by Israeli military or police forces.

