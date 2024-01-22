Palestinian-American Teenager Killed in West Bank
Women console the mother (C) of 17-year-old Palestinian Tawfeek Ajaq, who, according to reports holds a US citizenship, killed a day earlier in the village of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
© MARCO LONGARI / AFP
Israel has been waging a war on Gaza since a Hamas surprise attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of more than 1000 Israelis. Since then, the violence in the West Bank has been increasing.
Tawfiq Ajaq, 17, was shot twice before succumbing to his injuries. A funeral was held in al-Mazraa Asharqiya village, where Tawfiq and his four siblings were brought to last year so they could reconnect with their Palestinian heritage, according to his family members.
Tawfiq’s family says he and a friend were having a barbeque in a village field. Some witnesses said he was in his car when he was shot.
Heartbreaking| Bereaved mother bids farewell to her slain son Tawfiq Ajaq, who was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Ramallah today. pic.twitter.com/LLb63vFzV8— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 20, 2024
Another vigil was held at Masjid Omar mosque in New Orleans. It was standing room only, according to local media. Tawfiq was born and raised in Gretna, Louisiana.
“They are using our tax dollars in the US to support the weapons to kill our own children,” Tawfiq’s father, Hafez Ajaq said. “How many fathers and mothers have to say goodbye to their children? How many more?”
Hafez Ajaq implored people to travel to the West Bank and see the conditions Palestinians live under for themselves.
"Come & see with your own eyes.. how many fathers & mothers have to say goodbye to their children"— Rami Jarrah (@RamiJarrah) January 21, 2024
Father of 17 year old Tawfiq Ajaq, a Palestinian-American shot dead by Israeli forces in the West-bank today.
Had it been an Israeli-American, the Biden team would be in mourning. pic.twitter.com/HFUXU2OncF
Another relative, Tawfiq’s uncle, told media outlets that he arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting. He said Israeli forces temporarily detained him and other Palestinians. He eventually was able to help load Tawfiq into an ambulance where he died, the uncle said.
The US State Department issued a statement to US media on Saturday, confirming the US citizen’s killing.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We are working to understand the circumstances of the incident and have asked the Government of Israel for further information. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”
On Friday, national security spokesperson John Kirby said during a White House briefing that the US was trying to get more information. “We don’t have perfect context about exactly what happened, but we’re seriously concerned about it.”
The circumstances leading up to Tawfiq’s killing, including who fired the shots, remain unclear.
Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing. The police department did admit that an incident was reported on Friday about a “firearm discharge, ostensibly involving an off-duty law enforcement officer, a soldier and a civilian.” They did not specify who fired the shot but said it was targeting people “purportedly engaged in rock-throwing activities.”
In its daily update on Friday, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported that “Israeli forces and settlers shot live ammunition towards a group of Palestinians who were reportedly throwing stones at Israeli vehicles driving on Road 60 near the village,” the report read. “It is not clear yet whether the boy was shot by Israeli forces or settlers,” it added.
According to OCHA figures, 358 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israelis since October 7, 348 of them by Israeli military or police forces.