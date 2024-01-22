https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/russian-fm-lavrov-arrives-in-new-york-will-participate-in-unsc-meetings-1116306041.html
Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in New York, where he will take part in the events organised by the UN Security Council, Sputnik reports.
The minister's visit to the UN is expected to last from 22 to 24 January. He will take part in the quarterly open debates of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, as well as in the Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian issue initiated by Russia.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters earlier that Lavrov had no planned contacts with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.Lavrov last visited New York in September 2023 to attend the UN General Assembly High-level Week.
The minister's visit to the UN is expected to last from 22 to 24 January. He will take part in the quarterly open debates of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, as well as in the Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian issue initiated by Russia.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters earlier that Lavrov had no planned contacts with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Lavrov last visited New York in September 2023 to attend the UN General Assembly High-level Week.