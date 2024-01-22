https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/sarmat-icbm-wont-alter-strategic-equation-with-us--moscow-1116308172.html
Sarmat ICBM Won't Alter Strategic Equation With US – Moscow
Nuclear capable Sarmat ICBM will be put on combat duty in the nearest future. In a light of recent deterioration of international security situation, one may wonder how this missile may affect the delicate equilibrium of deterrence.
Placing the Sarmat ICBM on combat duty will not alter the strategic equation with the US, since the introduction of new missiles had fallen in line with the New Start Treaty even before the agreement was suspended, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.He added that there would not be “strong quantitative fluctuations”, meaning that Russia is using a step-by-step approach developing its strategic nuclear forces.The Sarmat is considered the most deadly weapon on Earth, since it can strike anywhere and is extremely hard to intercept.In February 2023, Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty, which did not imply a complete withdrawal from the agreement. The Russian president explained that US and other Western countries aim to “inflict a strategic defeat” on Russia.The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) imposed restrictions on Russian and US nuclear arsenals. Under the deal, Moscow and Washington each could have 700 missiles, 800 launchers and 1,550 deployed warheads.Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Moscow as a responsible nuclear power will never be the first to resume nuclear testing, but will be ready for mirror responses.
russia
The Sarmat ICBM, is replacing the Voevoda (literally – Warlord) missile, and as Russian President Vladimir Putin once said, this nuclear weapon will make Moscow's enemies “think twice” before doing something stupid.
Placing the Sarmat ICBM on combat duty will not alter the strategic equation with the US, since the introduction of new missiles had fallen in line with the New Start Treaty even before the agreement was suspended, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
“Putting this system on combat duty does not alter strategic equation. Russia's strategic nuclear forces are a breathing [adapting] organism. Their [nuclear forces] composition is adapted accordingly to modernization programs not only through the inclusion of new systems, but also through gradual decommissioning of older systems," Ryabkov explained.
He added that there would not be “strong quantitative fluctuations”, meaning that Russia is using a step-by-step approach developing its strategic nuclear forces.
The Sarmat is considered the most deadly weapon on Earth, since it can strike anywhere and is extremely hard to intercept.
In February 2023, Putin announced that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty, which did not imply a complete withdrawal from the agreement. The Russian president explained that US and other Western countries aim to “inflict a strategic defeat” on Russia.
The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) imposed restrictions on Russian and US nuclear arsenals. Under the deal, Moscow and Washington each could have 700 missiles, 800 launchers and 1,550 deployed warheads.
Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Moscow as a responsible nuclear power will never be the first to resume nuclear testing, but will be ready for mirror responses
