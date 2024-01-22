https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/sputnik-obtains-list-of-french-mercs-present-in-kharkov-during-russian-strike-1116309613.html

Sputnik Obtains List of French Mercs Present in Kharkov During Russian Strike

A partial list of the French mercenaries who were in Kharkov during the Russian attack on their location was provided to Sputnik by French volunteers from the SOS Donbass organization, who communicate with compatriots situated on the territories controlled by the Kiev regime.

A partial list of the French mercenaries who were in Kharkov during the Russian attack on their location was provided to Sputnik by French volunteers from the SOS Donbass organization, who communicate with compatriots situated on the territories controlled by the Kiev regime.“This is an incomplete list of French mercenaries in Ukraine (who were in Kharkov during the strike by the Russian Armed Forces - ed. note). The most important information - alive or dead, military rank, and so on - will be distributed later, as well as other names," said the head of SOS Donbass, Anna Novikova, who holds Russian and French citizenship.The age of the French nationals who took part in the hostilities in Ukraine ranged from 24 to 49.There are 13 names in total:“As soon as there are additional details about these mercenaries who are already on the list, about other mercenaries, we will definitely share it [information],” Novikova said.On January 17, the Ministry of Defense reported that owing to a surgical strike on a temporary deployment point in Kharkov for foreign fighters, the Russian military had eliminated the bulk of those there who were French mercenaries. The agency noted that over 60 militants were killed.The French Foreign Ministry, despite plenty of evidence of the presence of French mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, tried to disavow its citizens in Ukrainian units, calling the information about the elimination of dozens of French mercenaries in Kharkov “gross manipulation of the Russians.”The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to inform him that the blame for the death of these French citizens in Ukraine lies with Paris. The State Duma, according to its speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, will consider an appeal to the French parliament at its next meeting to find out whether French legislators are aware that someone, violating the norms of the republic’s law prohibiting mercenaries, is sending militants to Ukraine.

