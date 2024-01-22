https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/sputnik-obtains-list-of-french-mercs-present-in-kharkov-during-russian-strike-1116309613.html
Sputnik Obtains List of French Mercs Present in Kharkov During Russian Strike
Sputnik Obtains List of French Mercs Present in Kharkov During Russian Strike
A partial list of the French mercenaries who were in Kharkov during the Russian attack on their location was provided to Sputnik by French volunteers from the SOS Donbass organization, who communicate with compatriots situated on the territories controlled by the Kiev regime.
2024-01-22T10:40+0000
2024-01-22T10:40+0000
2024-01-22T10:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
europe
kharkov
ukraine
donbass
ministry of defense
mercenaries
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116310424_0:38:3071:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_3dc3d2a7bef27bc41efe3495c2525b17.jpg
A partial list of the French mercenaries who were in Kharkov during the Russian attack on their location was provided to Sputnik by French volunteers from the SOS Donbass organization, who communicate with compatriots situated on the territories controlled by the Kiev regime.“This is an incomplete list of French mercenaries in Ukraine (who were in Kharkov during the strike by the Russian Armed Forces - ed. note). The most important information - alive or dead, military rank, and so on - will be distributed later, as well as other names," said the head of SOS Donbass, Anna Novikova, who holds Russian and French citizenship.The age of the French nationals who took part in the hostilities in Ukraine ranged from 24 to 49.There are 13 names in total:“As soon as there are additional details about these mercenaries who are already on the list, about other mercenaries, we will definitely share it [information],” Novikova said.On January 17, the Ministry of Defense reported that owing to a surgical strike on a temporary deployment point in Kharkov for foreign fighters, the Russian military had eliminated the bulk of those there who were French mercenaries. The agency noted that over 60 militants were killed.The French Foreign Ministry, despite plenty of evidence of the presence of French mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, tried to disavow its citizens in Ukrainian units, calling the information about the elimination of dozens of French mercenaries in Kharkov “gross manipulation of the Russians.”The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to inform him that the blame for the death of these French citizens in Ukraine lies with Paris. The State Duma, according to its speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, will consider an appeal to the French parliament at its next meeting to find out whether French legislators are aware that someone, violating the norms of the republic’s law prohibiting mercenaries, is sending militants to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/fact-check-are-there-french-mercenaries-in-ukraine-1116272958.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/exposed-french-spy-mingled-with-foreign-mercenaries-in-ukraine-two-years-before-conflict-1113728946.html
kharkov
ukraine
donbass
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116310424_318:0:3049:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8be53307f41380f21b03f9988da72aec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operaion in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries, foreign fighters, french mercenaries, mercenaries in kharkiv
russian special military operaion in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, foreign mercenaries, foreign fighters, french mercenaries, mercenaries in kharkiv
Sputnik Obtains List of French Mercs Present in Kharkov During Russian Strike
10:40 GMT 22.01.2024 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 22.01.2024)
The Russian Defense Ministry reported last week that a strike at a building in the northeastern Ukrainian city the night before killed 60 mercenaries, most of them of French origin.
A partial list of the French mercenaries who were in Kharkov
during the Russian attack on their location was provided to Sputnik
by French volunteers from the SOS Donbass organization, who communicate with compatriots situated on the territories controlled by the Kiev regime.
“This is an incomplete list of French mercenaries in Ukraine (who were in Kharkov during the strike by the Russian Armed Forces - ed. note). The most important information - alive or dead, military rank, and so on - will be distributed later, as well as other names," said the head of SOS Donbass, Anna Novikova, who holds Russian and French citizenship.
The age of the French nationals who took part in the hostilities in Ukraine ranged from 24 to 49.
There are 13 names in total:
1.
Albert Aymeric (born 22.12.1999);
2.
Alexis Drion (born 13.06.1986);
3.
Berenger Guillaume Alain Minaud (born 30.12.1978);
4.
Charles Bertin Roussel (born 01.09.1996);
5.
Emmanuel Tanguy Kenneth Delange Grandal (born 26.09.1998);
6.
Gilles Bernard Sylvain (born 27.10.1980);
7.
Jacques-Pierre Gabriel Evrard Philippe (born 29.09.1987);
8.
Jean-Pierre Bonnot Chris Heraid (born 17.07.1999);
9.
Marcellin Demon (born 23.05.2002);
10.
Maris Andre Dubois Clement (born 28.09.1995);
11.
Sabastienne Claude Remy Benard (born 04.04.1974);
12.
Thomas Jeremy Nathan Gourier (born 24.02.1996);
13.
Valentin Dupoy Me, (born 02.01.1994).
“As soon as there are additional details about these mercenaries who are already on the list, about other mercenaries, we will definitely share it [information],” Novikova said.
On January 17, the Ministry of Defense reported that owing to a surgical strike on a temporary deployment point in Kharkov for foreign fighters, the Russian military had eliminated
the bulk of those there who were French mercenaries. The agency noted that over 60 militants were killed.
5 October 2023, 11:17 GMT
The French Foreign Ministry, despite plenty of evidence of the presence of French mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, tried to disavow its citizens in Ukrainian units, calling the information about the elimination of dozens of French mercenaries in Kharkov “gross manipulation of the Russians.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to inform him that the blame for the death of these French citizens in Ukraine lies with Paris. The State Duma, according to its speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, will consider an appeal to the French parliament at its next meeting to find out whether French legislators are aware that someone, violating the norms of the republic’s law prohibiting mercenaries, is sending militants to Ukraine.