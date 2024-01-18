‘You’re Going to Be a Target’: Mercenaries Won’t Be Given a Pass by Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/youre-going-to-be-a-target-mercenaries-wont-be-given-a-pass-by-russia-1116241603.html

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen spoke with Sputnik about Russia’s targeting of several French mercenary fighters in Kharkov Tuesday, warning that people thinking about freelancing for the Ukrainian military should expect to be treated the same as homegrown fighters.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen spoke with Sputnik about Russia’s targeting of several French mercenary fighters in Kharkov Tuesday, warning that people thinking about freelancing for the Ukrainian military should expect to be treated the same as homegrown fighters.Rasmussen recounted the story of one British fighter who was released by the Russians only to later return to battle against them. “He was captured, he got traded and they worked out an arrangement. He got released and traded, and now he's back. He's back over in the fighting with the Ukrainians again.”In 2022 two British mercenaries Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were captured by the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), where they faced criminal charges. They were later released, and more recently have become part of Western propaganda efforts against Russia and the DPR.The former Army colonel speculated on the kinds of foreign fighters who decide to take up arms against Russia in the Donbass: “I would say there's many professionals, they may be former military. They may be pseudo military. In other words, they may be technically former, but they may still be on because sometimes we've had special operations, special forces type of people that technically go off the books… that's kind of a way to say that 'no, we don't have any active forces involved.’”Rasmussen speculated that there could be “another sponsor someplace” paying mercenaries given the “pittance of the pay that they're receiving from Ukraine,” but clarified he had no definitive proof.Finally Rasmussen commented on the media environment surrounding the confrontation in Europe and the United States, saying some mercenaries may be convinced to join Ukraine because “the propaganda is very heavy over here.” He recounted instances of talking to friends who were shocked to hear his assessment of the conflict given the intensely Russophobic nature of media coverage in the West.“You're getting fed what the news is telling us, which is straight from the White House, which is straight from the Ukrainian intelligence,” the expert said. “So we're getting a tainted story here. Things are censored. We don't get the full situation that's going there.”Rasmussen nevertheless speculated that several hundred to several thousand NATO advisors may be in Ukraine “helping fire these sophisticated weapons systems that are coming in, helping maintain them, [and] helping put together the targeting information.”

