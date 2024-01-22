International
Two Russians on Board Falcon Plane That Crashed in Afghanistan Dead - Emergency Services
Two Russians on Board Falcon Plane That Crashed in Afghanistan Dead - Emergency Services
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russians who were on board a plane that crashed in Afghanistan on January 21 were found dead, the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.
The Falcon 10 business jet was flying from Thailand to Russia via India and Uzbekistan when it crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday.The Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said that it was carrying a crew of four and two passengers.The Russian embassy in Kabul, in turn, stated that Afghan rescuers had found the debris.
08:28 GMT 22.01.2024
Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan are seen from the Pakistani village of Arawali. (File)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russians who were on board a plane that crashed in Afghanistan on January 21 were found dead, the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.
"Two Russian passengers died," the services said.
The Falcon 10 business jet was flying from Thailand to Russia via India and Uzbekistan when it crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday.
The Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said that it was carrying a crew of four and two passengers.
The Russian embassy in Kabul, in turn, stated that Afghan rescuers had found the debris.
