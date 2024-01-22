https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/two-russians-on-board-falcon-plane-that-crashed-in-afghanistan-dead---emergency-services-1116308847.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russians who were on board a plane that crashed in Afghanistan on January 21 were found dead, the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.
The Falcon 10 business jet was flying from Thailand to Russia via India and Uzbekistan when it crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday.The Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said that it was carrying a crew of four and two passengers.The Russian embassy in Kabul, in turn, stated that Afghan rescuers had found the debris.
"Two Russian passengers died," the services said.
The Falcon 10 business jet was flying from Thailand to Russia via India and Uzbekistan when it crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday.
The Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia said that it was carrying a crew of four and two passengers.
The Russian embassy in Kabul, in turn, stated that Afghan rescuers had found the debris.