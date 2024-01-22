https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/us-forming-colonial-admin-in-ukraine-consisting-of-staff-trained-in-west---moscow-1116308291.html

US Forming Colonial Admin in Ukraine Consisting of Staff Trained in West - Moscow

The US has started establishing a colonial administration in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said on Monday.

Ukraine’s new colonial administration will include Ukrainian officials who were earlier trained in the West, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s press bureau reported citing director Sergei Naryshkin.“Under Washington’s scheme, this administration will consist of Ukrainians trained in the West, who have sworn allegiance to American interests,” the press bureau added.Earlier, Naryshkin said that, based on data received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the US leadership is broadening Kiev’s vassal dependence on Washington, the agency noted.The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has further stated that "the Americans, under one pretext or another, demanded the dismissal of individuals in prominent government positions in Ukraine who had fallen out of favor with the White House."“The ‘black list’ includes dozens of high-ranking Ukrainian officials from Zelensky’s team. The Ukrainian president has been informed that if the above-mentioned demand is not met, Washington will disclose the ‘bombshell’ corruption dossier regarding members of Zelensky’s entourage,” the agency pointed out.

