https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/us-forming-colonial-admin-in-ukraine-consisting-of-staff-trained-in-west---moscow-1116308291.html
US Forming Colonial Admin in Ukraine Consisting of Staff Trained in West - Moscow
US Forming Colonial Admin in Ukraine Consisting of Staff Trained in West - Moscow
The US has started establishing a colonial administration in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said on Monday.
2024-01-22T07:13+0000
2024-01-22T07:13+0000
2024-01-22T08:13+0000
ukraine
world
russia
us
government
russian foreign intelligence service
sergey naryshkin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101698/98/1016989856_0:183:5184:3099_1920x0_80_0_0_0033f585f82457fe7648ff5d50d90599.jpg
Ukraine’s new colonial administration will include Ukrainian officials who were earlier trained in the West, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s press bureau reported citing director Sergei Naryshkin.“Under Washington’s scheme, this administration will consist of Ukrainians trained in the West, who have sworn allegiance to American interests,” the press bureau added.Earlier, Naryshkin said that, based on data received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the US leadership is broadening Kiev’s vassal dependence on Washington, the agency noted.The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has further stated that "the Americans, under one pretext or another, demanded the dismissal of individuals in prominent government positions in Ukraine who had fallen out of favor with the White House."“The ‘black list’ includes dozens of high-ranking Ukrainian officials from Zelensky’s team. The Ukrainian president has been informed that if the above-mentioned demand is not met, Washington will disclose the ‘bombshell’ corruption dossier regarding members of Zelensky’s entourage,” the agency pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230723/washington-becoming-weary-of-zelenskys-never-ending-demands-for-aid---reports-1112084738.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/ukraine-corrupt-at-all-levels-not-eligible-to-join-eu---ex-bloc-head-1113960646.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101698/98/1016989856_480:0:5088:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd7b295e6714213f0036ff163219b8e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine’s new colonial administration, formation of ukraine’s new colonial administration by washington, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky's team
ukraine’s new colonial administration, formation of ukraine’s new colonial administration by washington, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky's team
US Forming Colonial Admin in Ukraine Consisting of Staff Trained in West - Moscow
07:13 GMT 22.01.2024 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 22.01.2024)
The US has started establishing a colonial administration in Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service said on Monday.
Ukraine’s new colonial administration will include Ukrainian officials who were earlier trained in the West, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s press bureau reported citing director Sergei Naryshkin.
"As part of its policy of total vassalization of Ukraine, the US, in fact, shifted towards forming an essentially colonial administration in the country,” according to the press bureau.
“Under Washington’s scheme, this administration will consist of Ukrainians trained in the West, who have sworn allegiance to American interests,” the press bureau added.
Earlier, Naryshkin said that, based on data received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the US leadership is broadening Kiev’s vassal dependence on Washington, the agency noted.
This is manifested by the fact that American advisers are present in all key government departments in Ukraine. This format is similar to "how the Anglo-Saxons of the British Empire sent “political agents” to their colonies to actually manage and control the activities of local authorities," the agency clarified.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has further stated that "the Americans, under one pretext or another, demanded the dismissal of individuals in prominent government positions in Ukraine who had fallen out of favor with the White House."
5 October 2023, 17:08 GMT
“The ‘black list’ includes dozens of high-ranking Ukrainian officials from Zelensky’s team. The Ukrainian president has been informed that if the above-mentioned demand is not met, Washington will disclose the ‘bombshell’ corruption dossier regarding members of Zelensky’s entourage,” the agency pointed out.