US Military Calls Off Search for Navy SEALs Lost During Seizure of Ship in Red Sea

The two US Navy SEALs who were lost in the Red Sea while attempting to board a ship allegedly carrying weapons for Houthi rebels are now presumed dead.

The US military has called off the search for two Navy SEALs who were lost in the Arabian Sea after an unsuccessful 10-day search and rescue mission. The SEALs are now considered deceased, according to the US military.In a statement, US Central Command announced that the mission, now considered a recovery mission, will continue. The names of the presumed deceased sailors have not been released as the notification process for their families has not yet been completed.Spain and Japan assisted in the rescue mission. Along with various other US agencies, the three nations searched 21,000 square miles but to no avail.According to the US military, on January 11, the SEALs were boarding an unflagged ship that was allegedly carrying illegal Iranian-made weapons to Houthi forces in Yemen. One of the SEALs fell into the sea and another went in after him. Both were lost to the high seas.The Houthis claim they only target ships connected to Israel, the US and the UK, though Israeli media outlets have reported that some ships had no apparent connection to Israel. Some major shipping companies announced that they will cease all shipping in the area.The Houthi actions have resulted in a significant reduction of commercial trade; trade volumes are down 40% in the Suez Canal since the attacks began and Israel’s Port of Eilat, Israel’s toehold in the Red Sea, has seen an 85% reduction in shipping activity.According to the US military, the seized weapons included components of cruise and ballistic missiles. It was the latest in a series of seizures by UK and US forces in the area.On Friday, Houthi forces claimed an attack on another American shipping vessel in the Gulf of Aden. The US military said the missiles missed the target and there was no damage to the ship.

