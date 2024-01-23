https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/desantis-was-a-good-candidate-with-a-bad-campaign-1116323002.html

DeSantis Was a Good Candidate With a Bad Campaign

Retired US Navy Captain Armen Kurdian explained to Sputnik's Fault Lines what went wrong in the once promising Ron DeSantis campaign for President.

As the election calendar moves onto the second state to allocate their delegates, many are asking what caused the DeSantis campaign, which was long presumed to be Trump’s greatest threat in the primary, to drop out after only one state picked their nominee.Armen Kurdian, a retired US Navy captain and entrepreneur, spoke with Sputnik’s Fault Lines to explain what he thinks went wrong with the governor’s campaign. “[DeSantis] was quite capable of being a very good candidate,” Kurdian explained. “You could be a great person, you can have great ideas, you can have all the positive characteristics of an individual. If your campaign isn't properly organized, or your campaign makes a lot of mistakes, you know, campaigns win elections more often than candidates win elections. A good candidate can drive a good campaign, but a bad campaign can't really drive a good candidate.”DeSantis’ campaign got off to a rocky start when he made his announcement during an audio-only X (formerly Twitter) Spaces chat with X CEO Elon Musk. Fault Lines Co-host Melik Abdul asked if that decision was a mistake, noting the bevy of technical issues that occurred during the event.“This should have been a two-person race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis and he had the chance to gain a tremendous amount of momentum going forward,” Kurdian said. As for Trump’s remaining opponent, Kurdian does not think Haley has much of a chance of snatching the nomination. “I like Nikki Haley, but I don't really see a path for her if you have to spend that much money in order to come in second place. Those donors are going to want to keep the rest of their powder dry for November.”Later, Kurdian noted that a recent poll showed that most of Haley’s supporters are anti-Trumpers, adding that it will be interesting to see if she encourages them to get behind Trump in the general election. “[The Republicans] can’t rest on their laurels… because Democrats are very good at getting the vote out.”But it is that reliance on the anti-Trumpers that is likely to doom Haley’s campaign, David Pryne, an active GOP member and campaigner told Sputnik in an email. Describing Haley as representative of the Neo-Conservative faction of the Republican party and Trump as the embodiment of the American First branch, Pryne explained that Haley is representing a rapidly shrinking portion of the electorate.Pryne noted that there was a stark difference in the foreign policies of Trump and Haley and that Trump’s is more in line with the majority of the Republican party.Pryne noted that only 3.5% of attendees at the conservative America Fest 2023 Convention said in a straw poll that they support giving humanitarian aid to Ukraine “let alone military assistance.”The New Hampshire primary will be held on Tuesday, January 23.

