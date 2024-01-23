https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/japanese-business-delegation-visiting-china-for-1st-time-in-4-years---reports-1116328359.html

Japanese Business Delegation Visiting China for 1st Time in 4 Years - Reports

A Japanese business delegation on Tuesday started its first visit to China in four years with plans to hold economic talks with the neighboring country's senior officials, the NHK newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Japanese delegation is led by Kosei Shindo, the chief of the Japan-China Economic Association, and also includes Japan Business Federation Chairman Masakazu Tokura and Japan Commerce and Industry Chamber Chairman Ken Kobayashi, NHK reported, adding that the visit would last for four days. The delegation is expected to exchange views on a number of economic and trade issues with high-ranking Chinese officials and business representatives, the report said. The Japan-China Economic Association used to send delegations to Beijing almost annually since 1975, but the practice was suspended in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current resumption of trips is taking place after China suspended imports of Japanese fishery products in October 2023 due to Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

