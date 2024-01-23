https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/japanese-business-delegation-visiting-china-for-1st-time-in-4-years---reports-1116328359.html
Japanese Business Delegation Visiting China for 1st Time in 4 Years - Reports
Japanese Business Delegation Visiting China for 1st Time in 4 Years - Reports
A Japanese business delegation on Tuesday started its first visit to China in four years with plans to hold economic talks with the neighboring country's senior officials, the NHK newspaper reported on Tuesday.
2024-01-23T09:55+0000
2024-01-23T09:55+0000
2024-01-23T09:55+0000
asia
japan
china
beijing
yoshimasa hayashi
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101355703_1:0:1779:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_d048ab32f2ae265f6668bb8f4453a868.png
The Japanese delegation is led by Kosei Shindo, the chief of the Japan-China Economic Association, and also includes Japan Business Federation Chairman Masakazu Tokura and Japan Commerce and Industry Chamber Chairman Ken Kobayashi, NHK reported, adding that the visit would last for four days. The delegation is expected to exchange views on a number of economic and trade issues with high-ranking Chinese officials and business representatives, the report said. The Japan-China Economic Association used to send delegations to Beijing almost annually since 1975, but the practice was suspended in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current resumption of trips is taking place after China suspended imports of Japanese fishery products in October 2023 due to Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/china-warns-japan-against-passage-of-ships-close-to-disputed-islets-1114258960.html
japan
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101355703_223:0:1556:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_a7a246584197637e59c5e680c3bbc7a5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japanese business delegation, economic talks, visiting china
japanese business delegation, economic talks, visiting china
Japanese Business Delegation Visiting China for 1st Time in 4 Years - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Japanese business delegation on Tuesday started its first visit to China in four years with plans to hold economic talks with the neighboring country's senior officials, the NHK newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The Japanese delegation is led by Kosei Shindo, the chief of the Japan-China Economic Association, and also includes Japan Business Federation Chairman Masakazu Tokura and Japan Commerce and Industry Chamber Chairman Ken Kobayashi, NHK reported, adding that the visit would last for four days.
The delegation is expected to exchange views on a number of economic and trade issues
with high-ranking Chinese officials and business representatives, the report said.
"China is the biggest trade partner for Japan and, for China, Japan is the second trade partner. In the post-COVID days, in order to activate and stimulate the economic activities between China and Japan, a fair trade environment should be secured," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told journalists on Tuesday, while commenting on the visit.
17 October 2023, 13:26 GMT
The Japan-China Economic Association used to send delegations to Beijing almost annually since 1975, but the practice was suspended in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current resumption of trips is taking place after China suspended imports of Japanese fishery products in October 2023 due to Tokyo's decision to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.