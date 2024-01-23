https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/kremlin-zelensky-in-difficult-situation-no-one-giving-him-money--1116337950.html

Kremlin: Zelensky in Difficult Situation, No One Giving Him Money

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in a difficult situation as no one is giving him money and there is a crisis in Ukraine at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"Zelensky is in a very difficult position. He stopped receiving money, there are not enough shells for him abroad, he has restless situation inside the country, there are many dissatisfied people. He needs to camouflage his positions with something. And that is why he disguises it with such absurd decrees. It is unlikely that this can help the Kiev regime in any way, the difficulties will only increase. This is despite the fact that for sure there are still more or less bright minds who understand what needs to be done to get out of this situation," Peskov said, commenting on Zelensky's decree "On the territories of the Russian Federation historically inhabited by Ukrainians."Peskov also said that Russia values the fact that there are some voices in Europe that talk about the need to hold a dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The spokesperson touched upon Vladimir Putin's meetings with other foreign leaders. He confirmed that the Russian president will hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko later this week."It will be soon, it will be before the end of this week," Peskov added.The spokesperson also commented on the president's state visits. He announced that Putin has no plans to visit North Korea before the end of March, 2024."No, there are no plans for that," Peskov noted.European Countries Often Make Statements About ‘Danger’ From RussiaPeskov weighted in on the sentiment of the "Russian threat", shared among some EU countries, commenting on German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' recent statement about a possible military conflict with Moscow.Earlier in January, Pistorius said that Russia could attack a NATO country "one day."The spokesman also said that the Europeans have spent "a lot of money" on Ukraine but now they see that their investment "failed."The economic situation in Europe is "getting difficult," Peskov added.

