https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/new-hampshire-primary-may-be-the-end-of-nikki-haleys-2024-campaign-1116342545.html

New Hampshire Primary 'May Be the End' of Nikki Haley’s 2024 Campaign

New Hampshire Primary 'May Be the End' of Nikki Haley’s 2024 Campaign

With the number of supporters steadily increasing for former US President Donald Trump, the road to clinch the GOP nomination for the 2024 election could soon be over for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, an insider told Sputnik.

2024-01-23T23:12+0000

2024-01-23T23:12+0000

2024-01-23T23:12+0000

analysis

donald trump

nikki haley

ron desantis

new hampshire

republican

sputnik

washington examiner

2024 us presidential election

republican primary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0f/1116176453_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c1b441ad16937bd4f95348d0e7ec64.jpg

With the number of supporters steadily increasing for former US President Donald Trump, the road to clinch the GOP nomination for the 2024 election could soon be over for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, an insider told Sputnik.If Haley wants to stay competitive in the race, she will need to outperform the polls. The latest polling average from a popular poll aggregator has her down more than 37 points. Amy DeLaura, a journalist and video director of the Washington Examiner, told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday that she believes Haley's fight for the 2024 ticket may be at its end.After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out and endorsed Trump on Sunday, DeLaura noted the development not only hurt her because DeSantis supporters would likely go to Trump, but it also prevented her from claiming a moral victory in New Hampshire that she could have used to build momentum going into her home state of South Carolina.Haley appeals to moderates, DeLaura said, but she will need more than that to defeat Trump.Another big problem Haley had, DeLaura added later, was that she wasn’t consistent in her messaging, calling her a “fair-weather fan.”“Like the time she said, 'We need to have identities for everybody on the internet.' And people just lost it. She couldn't even explain it, walked it back, and there are so many moments on the campaign trail where she has done that,” DeLaura recalled. “It just really lost her, I think, some of the more Republican votes. But she's going to need those votes in order to get a majority.”Fault Lines co-host Jamarl Thomas asked DeLaura what she thinks Haley wants to get out of her campaign since the nomination is looking less likely.On the issue of who will be Trump’s vice president, DeLaura, Thomas and fellow co-host Melik Abdul agreed that Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) should be on his short list if he can get married before the election.Most New Hampshire polling sites will close at 7 p.m. local time, but some will remain open until 8 p.m.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/desantis-was-a-good-candidate-with-a-bad-campaign-1116323002.html

new hampshire

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

who is running for us president in 2024, who is nikki haley, who is winning new hampshire primary