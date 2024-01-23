https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/no-discussions-on-ukraine-held-with-trump---lavrov--1116338919.html
No Discussions on Ukraine Held With Trump - Lavrov
No Discussions on Ukraine Held With Trump - Lavrov
Russia has not discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine with former US President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS, when commenting on Trump’s statement about ending the conflict in 24 hours.
2024-01-23T16:47+0000
2024-01-23T16:47+0000
2024-01-23T16:51+0000
world
donald trump
sergey lavrov
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115866781_0:0:2284:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_63e5c222f436ec4fc9f8823dce10f9d8.jpg
"We did not have any chance to discuss anything like this with President Trump or anybody else in the United States … The current administration is not interested in having any dialogue except from time to time on issues of the detainees, exchanges, functioning of the two embassies … but not on any policy matters," Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/us-ignored-enormous-displays-of-goodwill-from-russias-president-putin---lavrov--1116326975.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115866781_184:0:2132:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_2604b996e242401bf8ce64a31f7739b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
lavrov interview to cbs, lavrov interview with cbs, what did lavrov say to cbs, lavrov recent statements
lavrov interview to cbs, lavrov interview with cbs, what did lavrov say to cbs, lavrov recent statements
No Discussions on Ukraine Held With Trump - Lavrov
16:47 GMT 23.01.2024 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 23.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has not discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine with former US President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS, when commenting on Trump’s statement about ending the conflict in 24 hours.
"We did not have any chance to discuss anything like this with President Trump
or anybody else in the United States … The current administration is not interested in having any dialogue except from time to time on issues of the detainees, exchanges, functioning of the two embassies … but not on any policy matters," Lavrov said
.