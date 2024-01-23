International
No Discussions on Ukraine Held With Trump - Lavrov
No Discussions on Ukraine Held With Trump - Lavrov
Russia has not discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine with former US President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS, when commenting on Trump’s statement about ending the conflict in 24 hours.
"We did not have any chance to discuss anything like this with President Trump or anybody else in the United States … The current administration is not interested in having any dialogue except from time to time on issues of the detainees, exchanges, functioning of the two embassies … but not on any policy matters," Lavrov said.
No Discussions on Ukraine Held With Trump - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has not discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine with former US President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS, when commenting on Trump’s statement about ending the conflict in 24 hours.
"We did not have any chance to discuss anything like this with President Trump or anybody else in the United States … The current administration is not interested in having any dialogue except from time to time on issues of the detainees, exchanges, functioning of the two embassies … but not on any policy matters," Lavrov said.
