Russia Says US Must Stop Hostilities, Ceasefire Vetoes in Order to Stabilize Middle East
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with CBS, said that the US must stop its hostilities and stop vetoing UN ceasefire resolutions in order resolve the crisis in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
“Stop the fighting. Don't use veto when a resolution is proposed to declare humanitarian ceasefire. You used vetoes twice. There is no reaction from the Security Council as regards to demand a ceasefire. And of course, don't drag on like your predecessors did for decades on creating the Palestinian state,” Lavrov said.
