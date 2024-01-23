https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/one-dies-2-injured-after-car-rams-farmers-barricades-in-france-1116333284.html

One Dies, 2 Injured After Car Rams Farmers' Barricades in France

One person died and two others were injured after a car collided with farmers' barricades blocking highways in France's south during a protest against government agricultural policies, the president of the National Federation of Agricultural holders' Unions (FNSEA) said on Tuesday.

"There was a traffic accident in Ariege [city of Occitanie region]. Three of our activists were injured. A woman died, her husband and daughter are in shock," Arnaud Rousseau said on RMC radio station. The doctors said both injured activists are in critical condition. The three people who were in the car that rammed the barricades were detained. A report indicating that the daughter, aged 14, had also died, has been refuted by the public prosecutor of the city of Foix in a statement to the media. Since Thursday, farmers in the Occitania region have been blocking highways with tractors, haystacks and piles of manure. On Monday, farmers' unions said they intend to continue the protests throughout the week, and for as long as necessary. The farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they believe make them uncompetitive. In particular, they oppose the importation of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, the rising cost of diesel fuel, as well as restrictive environmental protection measures and the increasing financial burden on production.

