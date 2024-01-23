https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/russia-will-do-everything-to-integrate-egypt-into-brics-during-presidency---putin-1116330606.html

Russia to Do Utmost to Integrate Egypt Into BRICS During Presidency, Putin Vows

Russia to Do Utmost to Integrate Egypt Into BRICS During Presidency, Putin Vows

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi launched on Tuesday the construction of the fourth power unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt via videoconference.

2024-01-23T10:56+0000

2024-01-23T10:56+0000

2024-01-23T11:30+0000

world

russia

egypt

vladimir putin

abdel fattah al-sisi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116330388_0:114:3034:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_0d213df91a9a35cd8d3241ac0bda8dd8.jpg

"We are waiting for you, dear Mr. Sisi, at the unification summit [of BRICS] in Kazan in October this year," Putin said during the ceremony of the start of the construction of the fourth power unit of Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).Russia has planned more than 200 BRICS events, and Moscow expects that representatives of Egypt will take an active part in them, the president said.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi launched on Tuesday the construction of the fourth power unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt via videoconference. Pouring the first concrete into the foundation of the building where the nuclear reactor will be located means the start of the construction of the entire new power unit. After this, the project will be implemented to full capacity — all four blocks of the nuclear power plant will be built simultaneously.Speaking about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict during the launching ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is in constant contact with his Egyptian counterpart on the issue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/transmashholding-to-supply-engines-for-egypts-el-dabaa-nuclear-power-plant---ceo-1112099404.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/un-agency-for-palestine-refugees-says-570000-people-in-gaza-strip-face-dire-hunger-1116327573.html

russia

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin and al-sisi launch dabaa npp construction, russia brics presidency, el dabaa npp