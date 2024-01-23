https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/russia-will-do-everything-to-integrate-egypt-into-brics-during-presidency---putin-1116330606.html
Russia to Do Utmost to Integrate Egypt Into BRICS During Presidency, Putin Vows
Russia to Do Utmost to Integrate Egypt Into BRICS During Presidency, Putin Vows
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi launched on Tuesday the construction of the fourth power unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt via videoconference.
2024-01-23T10:56+0000
2024-01-23T10:56+0000
2024-01-23T11:30+0000
world
russia
egypt
vladimir putin
abdel fattah al-sisi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116330388_0:114:3034:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_0d213df91a9a35cd8d3241ac0bda8dd8.jpg
"We are waiting for you, dear Mr. Sisi, at the unification summit [of BRICS] in Kazan in October this year," Putin said during the ceremony of the start of the construction of the fourth power unit of Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).Russia has planned more than 200 BRICS events, and Moscow expects that representatives of Egypt will take an active part in them, the president said.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi launched on Tuesday the construction of the fourth power unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt via videoconference. Pouring the first concrete into the foundation of the building where the nuclear reactor will be located means the start of the construction of the entire new power unit. After this, the project will be implemented to full capacity — all four blocks of the nuclear power plant will be built simultaneously.Speaking about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict during the launching ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is in constant contact with his Egyptian counterpart on the issue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/transmashholding-to-supply-engines-for-egypts-el-dabaa-nuclear-power-plant---ceo-1112099404.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/un-agency-for-palestine-refugees-says-570000-people-in-gaza-strip-face-dire-hunger-1116327573.html
russia
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116330388_283:0:3014:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1d0f5b3b64de031244abcd21d9d5313.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin and al-sisi launch dabaa npp construction, russia brics presidency, el dabaa npp
putin and al-sisi launch dabaa npp construction, russia brics presidency, el dabaa npp
Russia to Do Utmost to Integrate Egypt Into BRICS During Presidency, Putin Vows
10:56 GMT 23.01.2024 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 23.01.2024)
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russia expects that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will attend the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan scheduled for later in the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We are waiting for you, dear Mr. Sisi, at the unification summit [of BRICS] in Kazan in October this year," Putin said during the ceremony of the start of the construction of the fourth power unit of Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).
Russia has planned more than 200 BRICS
events, and Moscow expects that representatives of Egypt will take an active part in them, the president said.
"New promising opportunities for building up our fruitful cooperation are opening up in connection with Egypt's accession to the BRICS. I would like to emphasize that from the very beginning, Russia sincerely supported the desire of the Egyptian side to become a full member of this association. During the Russian presidency of the BRICS this year, we will try to do everything possible for Egypt to effectively integrate into the work of the group," Putin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi launched on Tuesday the construction of the fourth power unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt via videoconference.
Pouring the first concrete into the foundation of the building where the nuclear reactor
will be located means the start of the construction of the entire new power unit. After this, the project will be implemented to full capacity — all four blocks of the nuclear power plant will be built simultaneously.
Speaking about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
during the launching ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is in constant contact with his Egyptian counterpart on the issue.
"And in general, Sisi and I are in constant contact ... we regularly discuss all the most significant issues on the international and regional agenda for our countries. In particular, we exchange opinions and coordinate positions in connection with the tragic development of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and resolve issues of a humanitarian nature," Putin said during the ceremony to launch the construction of the fourth power unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant.