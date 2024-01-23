UN Agency for Palestine Refugees Says 570,000 People in Gaza Strip Face Dire Hunger

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/un-agency-for-palestine-refugees-says-570000-people-in-gaza-strip-face-dire-hunger-1116327573.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 570,000 people in the Gaza Strip face dire hunger, and the work of humanitarian organizations is difficult due to access and communication problems, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.
"570,000 people in Gaza face catastrophic hunger. Intense fighting, access denials & restrictions + communications blackouts are hampering UNRWA's ability to safely & effectively deliver aid. As risk of famine grows, UN calls for a critical increase in humanitarian access," the UNRWA said on X .
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip
, while its fighters breached the border and opened fire on the military and civilians. As a result, more than 1,200 people were killed in Israel and some 240 others were kidnapped. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and launched a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave with the stated goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
More than 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza
so far as a result of the Israeli attacks, according to local officials.
On November 24, Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a temporary ceasefire and the exchange of some prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.