Solar Storm Hits Earth, Sparks Radio Outage and Offers Aurora Lovers a 'Real Treat'

The active sunspots discovered on the sun's surface release billions of tons of plasma and generate magnetic fields. Though the geomagnetic storm is moderate, it can interfere with satellite, space and aviation communications.

A solar storm that hit the Earth on Monday caused a radio outage over the Pacific Ocean. The incident lasted a few seconds.The strong flow of energized particles affected the poles, with the blackout enduring for roughly seven hours.Two active sunspots identified on the sun's surface, 3559 and 3555, emit billions of tons of corona materials that contain plasma and generate magnetic fields.The SWPC assured that “the general public does not need to be concerned." In fact the solar flare event will bring a "real treat" for stargazers this week with dazzling to be observed in northern US states incluing Iowa, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Wyoming and Vermont.The storm has been classed as a G2 event, moderate on the SWPC's scale. Such geomagnetic storms can disrupt satellite and spacecraft operations in orbit, as well as high-frequency radios.

