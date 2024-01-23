https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/ukraine-receives-almost-35bln-in-military-aid-from-poland-since-february-2022-1116324175.html

Ukraine Receives Almost $3.5Bln in Military Aid From Poland Since February 2022

Ukraine Receives Almost $3.5Bln in Military Aid From Poland Since February 2022

Ukraine has received almost $3.5 billion in military aid from Poland since February 2022, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

"Poland provided Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth almost $3.5 billion," Shmygal said during a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, in Kiev, as quoted by the RBC-Ukraine news agency. Shmyhal noted that Warsaw sent to Kiev hundreds of tanks, aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, anti-tank weapons and ammunition. Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

