Biden, Sunak Hold Call on Red Sea Attacks, Gaza Aid, Support for Ukraine
Biden, Sunak Hold Call on Red Sea Attacks, Gaza Aid, Support for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden held a phone call with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to discuss the ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, humanitarian aid for Gaza and support for Ukraine, stated White House.
"Biden, Jr. spoke this afternoon with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom. The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing Iranian-backed Houthi attacks against merchant and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea," the statement said on Monday.According to the statement, Biden and Sunak expressed their dedication to freedom of navigation, international commerce and safeguarding mariners from "illegal and unjustifiable attacks." The statement added that the Biden and also reiterated their support for Ukraine. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until the country halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in response announced the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea.
00:54 GMT 23.01.2024
President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrive for a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
WASHINGTON (Sputnik)- US President Joe Biden held a phone call with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to discuss the ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, humanitarian aid for Gaza and support for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
"Biden, Jr. spoke this afternoon with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom. The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing Iranian-backed Houthi attacks against merchant and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea," the statement said on Monday.
According to the statement, Biden and Sunak expressed their dedication to freedom of navigation, international commerce and safeguarding mariners from "illegal and unjustifiable attacks."
"The President and Prime Minister discussed the importance of increasing humanitarian aid and civilian protections for people in Gaza, and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas," the statement said.
The statement added that the Biden and also reiterated their support for Ukraine.
The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until the country halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in response announced the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea.
