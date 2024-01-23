https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/biden-sunak-hold-call-on-red-sea-attacks-gaza-aid-support-for-ukraine-1116322570.html

Biden, Sunak Hold Call on Red Sea Attacks, Gaza Aid, Support for Ukraine

Biden, Sunak Hold Call on Red Sea Attacks, Gaza Aid, Support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden held a phone call with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to discuss the ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, humanitarian aid for Gaza and support for Ukraine, stated White House.

2024-01-23T00:54+0000

2024-01-23T00:54+0000

2024-01-23T00:54+0000

world

us

united kingdom (uk)

joe biden

rishi sunak

houthi

red sea crisis

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111023011_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc178d87154f2d0cc32229e9e874d25.jpg

"Biden, Jr. spoke this afternoon with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom. The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing Iranian-backed Houthi attacks against merchant and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea," the statement said on Monday.According to the statement, Biden and Sunak expressed their dedication to freedom of navigation, international commerce and safeguarding mariners from "illegal and unjustifiable attacks." The statement added that the Biden and also reiterated their support for Ukraine. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until the country halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in response announced the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240120/thousands-rally-across-israel-to-demand-deal-on-hostage-release-with-hamas-1116290512.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden sunak talks, uk prime minister rishi sunak, us president joe biden, us uk attack houthis