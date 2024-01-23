https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/us-builds-puppet-government-in-ukraine-biden-opens-war-on-yemen-1116322028.html

US Builds Puppet Government in Ukraine; Biden Opens War on Yemen

Rumors are circulating that US neocons are planning to rebuild the Kiev regime with its most loyal colonial servants.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the US plans for an open war on Yemen and the failure of negotiations for a ceasefire and/or humanitarian aid.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss US plans to rebuild its puppet government in Kiev and the issue of French fighters in Ukraine.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss political instability in Germany and the fall of US imperialism.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the collapse of NATO’s war economy.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses tensions on the Korean Peninsula and tensions in Taiwan.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the anniversary of the death of Vladimir Lenin and the improvements in the relationship between Russia and North Korea.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the upcoming New Hampshire primary and the establishment’s work to unseat Trump as the frontrunner.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the unreality of US foreign policy and President Biden’s move to drag the US into another unwinnable war in Yemen.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

