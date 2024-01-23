International
Volume of Russia's Orders From Egyptian Firms for El Dabaa NPP Exceeds $1.2Bln - Rosatom
Volume of Russia's Orders From Egyptian Firms for El Dabaa NPP Exceeds $1.2Bln - Rosatom
The volume of orders by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom from Egyptian companies for the construction of El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) has exceeded $1.2 billion, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116021230_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_9b966ed759000aa35e57c95681be8a2b.jpg
"We are actively involving Egyptian businesses in the implementation of our joint project. Today, more than 90 Egyptian companies have become our partners, 285 contracts have been concluded with them ... The volume of orders from Egyptian suppliers today exceeded $1.2 billion," Likhachev said during the ceremony to start the construction of the fourth power unit of El Dabaa.Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi launched the construction of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt via video conference. The pouring of the first concrete in the foundation of the building that will house the nuclear reactor marks the beginning of the construction of the entire new unit. After that, the project will be fully implemented - all four units of the nuclear power plant will be built simultaneously.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/russia-egypt-expanding-trade-economic-ties---russian-fm-lavrov-1113658889.html
10:57 GMT 23.01.2024

10:57 GMT 23.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ERIC PIERMONTA picture taken on June 28, 2016 shows the logo of Russian atomic energy agency Rosatom during the World Nuclear Exhibition in Le Bourget, near Paris
A picture taken on June 28, 2016 shows the logo of Russian atomic energy agency Rosatom during the World Nuclear Exhibition in Le Bourget, near Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ERIC PIERMONT
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The volume of orders by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom from Egyptian companies for the construction of El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) has exceeded $1.2 billion, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
"We are actively involving Egyptian businesses in the implementation of our joint project. Today, more than 90 Egyptian companies have become our partners, 285 contracts have been concluded with them ... The volume of orders from Egyptian suppliers today exceeded $1.2 billion," Likhachev said during the ceremony to start the construction of the fourth power unit of El Dabaa.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi launched the construction of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt via video conference.
The pouring of the first concrete in the foundation of the building that will house the nuclear reactor marks the beginning of the construction of the entire new unit. After that, the project will be fully implemented - all four units of the nuclear power plant will be built simultaneously.
